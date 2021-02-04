420 Nigerian returnees arrive Abuja from Saudi Arabia — NiDCOM

Thursday, February 4, 2021

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) says 420 Nigerian returnees arrived Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, from Saudi Arabia on Wednesday. This is contained in a statement issued by Mr Abdul-Rahman Balogun, Head, Media, Public Relations and Protocols Unit of NiDCOM. Balogun said on Wednesday that 27 of the 420 returnees were children while 393 were adults. READ ALSO: Again, Lagos sets to close Third Mainland Bridge for 19 hrs from Saturday midnight He stated that the returnees were received by senior government officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, NCDC and other relevant agencies. Speaking at the airport, Amb. Akinremi Bolaji, Director Consular and Legal Department, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, urged the returnees to cooperate with the government. He added that government had made provisions for their basic needs during the mandatory 14 days isolation in line with the COVID-19 protocol.

