42nd CBN Tennis Championship Serves off in Abuja

Action will begin today in the main draws of the 42nd edition of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Annual Tennis Championship which serves-off at the Package ‘B’ of the MKO Abiola National Stadium in Abuja. The Championship will run till November 14 when the final will take place.

Ag Director, Corporate Communications Department, Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr. Osita C. Nwanisobi, made this known while representing the Governor of Central Bank, Godwin Emefiele at the media unveiling of the championships held in Abuja

He hinted that the championship which has over the years served as a good platform in removing Nigerian youths from the streets, has equally succeeded in giving them more meaningful life, discovering their God-given talents.

Several players from previous editions of the tournaments represented Nigeria in International events.

The senior tournament is coming up just few weeks after the conclusion of the 14th edition of the CBN Junior Tennis Tournament held in Lagos

The junior event was coordinated by Godwin Kienka’s International Tennis Academy for boys and girls U-10, U-12, U-14, and U-16 categories.

Mr. Nwanisobi pleaded with participants to maximize the opportunities being provided by the country’s apex bank in developing their talents since the CBN is committed to continous sponsorship of the annual championships.

Meanwhile, not less than 250 players drawn from across the country registered for this year’s event which holds in six categories (men and women’s singles, men and women’s doubles, and the men and women’s wheelchair singles events).

The men’s singles event will be played in the round of 64 chart with the winner smiling home with N700,000 while the women’s singles players would slug it out in the round of 32 draw with the champion getting N700,000 as well.

Some of the seeded players in the women’s category include the defending champion, Oyinlomo Quadri, Christy Agugbom, Blessing Samuel, Blessing Anuna, Aanu Aiyegbusi, Patience Onibamhion, Ibironke Oladipo, Omolayo Bamidele, Arhunwande Osariemen and Bukola Oluwa among others.