5. How to Take a Tinder Conversation Offline

Even if your match is the one being rude, you’re better off unmatching than responding in kind. It’s not worth your time or energy. Plus, the more positive interactions people have generally, the more positive they’re likely to feel going into their next Tinder convo. Be part of that precedent.

One common mistake most guys make on Tinder is spending too much time flirting online, sending back-and-forth jokes or letting the conversation ramble on aimlessly. You don’t want to use Tinder to figure out her favourite movies, or her political opinions, or her philosophy on life and dating and marriage. All of that should be discussed in person. That’s what real-life dating is for!

So how do you take your Tinder conversation into the real world? The best technique involves proposing a date organically, from the conversation you’re already having, and the best time to do that is immediately after you’ve said something witty or charming or complimentary. Did she give you a “haha” or an “lol”? Tell her you’d like to see her smile in person and suggest a coffee date. Did she playfully poke fun of your fashion sense? Tell her she can critique your next outfit during a night on the town.

The really important thing is that you keep things light and playful, and don’t make her feel pressured or taken by surprise.

Other Online Dating Options

Do: Ask Questions

The thing that some guys tend to do is turn a so-so or disappointing Tinder interaction into a horrible one. If the convo goes quiet and an attempt to get it started again goes nowhere, don’t start harassing your match. For starters, they might legitimately not even have seen your messages yet. Second, if they’re genuinely not interested best country dating apps, a non-response is a pretty easy let-down. (Think about it: Do you really want to hear, “Sorry, I’m not interested – I find you boring and unattractive now that we’ve talked for a little bit”?)