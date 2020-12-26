549 Kebbi business owners to collect N2bn covid-19 grants –Malami

The attorney-general of the federation and minister of justice, Abubakar Malami, said at least 3,000 small and medium scale business owners in Kebbi State, his home state, would receive the Nigerian government’s post-COVID-19 grants in order to improve their business activities.

According to a statement issued by his Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations Umar Gwandu on Monday, Malami disclosed at the opening ceremony of the disbursement of N2 billion credit facilities to 549 entrepreneurs in the state under the Nigerian government’s Agri-Business Small and Medium Enterprises Investment Scheme.

Mr. Malami stated that government had observed that several small and medium scale business owners incurred losses in the aftermath of the coronavirus outbreak and government-imposed lockdowns, prompting the necessity to intervene with grants and soft loans to boost their businesses and improve their productivity.

“Each of the entrepreneurs will receive an amount ranging from one million to five million,” under the scheme, the minister said.

Malami added that Khadimiyya for Justice and Development Initiatives (KDI), a non-governmental organisation, had eased access to soft loans for over 2,000 cassava farmers and 1,900 rice farmers under the Nigerian Anchor Borrowers’ Programme in an effort to ramp up food production and stimulate employment generation in the state.

200 wheelchairs would be shared among people living with disability in Birnin Kebbi in the first week of January, he said.

“As a measure to bring an end to the acute shortage of water, as well as improve healthcare and hygiene, hundreds of boreholes were dug for rural communities through the KDI,’’ Malami added.