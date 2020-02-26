Brazil announced its first case of coronavirus today, marking the first time the virus has been reported in South America.

The coronavirus outbreak — which started in the city of Wuhan in China — has now spread to six of the world’s seven continents. It has not yet reached Antarctica.

Here’s a look at the virus across the world:

Europe’s biggest outbreak is in Italy, where over 320 have been infected and 12 have died. North America: At least 59 Americans have tested positive for coronavirus, US health officials say. Cases have also been reported in Canada.

Source: CNN