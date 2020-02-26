Brazil announced its first case of coronavirus today, marking the first time the virus has been reported in South America.
The coronavirus outbreak — which started in the city of Wuhan in China — has now spread to six of the world’s seven continents. It has not yet reached Antarctica.
Here’s a look at the virus across the world:
- Africa: Algeria confirmed its first case of coronavirus yesterday. Egypt has also reported a case.
- Asia: The vast majority of cases — and deaths — are in mainland China. Cases have been reported throughout Asia, with concentrations in South Korea and on board a cruise ship pocked in Japan. In the Middle East, Iran has reported least 139 cases. The total official number of deaths due to coronavirus in Iran stands at 15.
- Australia: The country has confirmed a total of 22 cases of the novel coronavirus as of Saturday, officials said.
- Europe: Europe’s biggest outbreak is in Italy, where over 320 have been infected and 12 have died.
- North America: At least 59 Americans have tested positive for coronavirus, US health officials say. Cases have also been reported in Canada.
Source: CNN