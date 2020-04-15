The Lagos state government says another patient has died from the complications of COVID-19.

This comes a day after the sixth death was recorded in the state.

Akin Abayomi, the state commissioner of health, broke the news on Twitter.

Abayomi said the patient, a 63-year-old male, had no travel history or contact with any confirmed case.

Lagos had its highest number of daily infections on Monday. 25 new cases were recorded bringing the total number of cases in the state to 217.

“COVID-19 Lagos Update as at April 14, 2020, 25 new COVID-19 cases confirmed, bringing total confirmed cases in Lagos to 217,” he tweeted.

“Eight more persons; two females and six males; including one foreign national from Croatia were discharged. Total discharged now 69.

“Lagos recorded another COVID-19 death; a 63-year-old male Nigerian who had no history of travel or contact with any confirmed case. Total related deaths now stand at 7.”