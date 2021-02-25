Thursday, February 25, 2021

info@theabujatimes.com

Business

7Star Global Set To Join Airline Operations

Must read

Trending

Victims Of Abuja Crashed Military Aircraft For Burial Thursday

theabujatimes
The seven Nigerian Air Force officers who died in Sunday’s air crash close to Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja will be buried...
Read more
Trending

FCT court seals shop in Wuse market over COVID-19 violation

theabujatimes
For violating COVID-19 guidelines and also harboring a man who allegedly obstructed the operations of the Enforcement Task force, an Abuja Magistrate...
Read more
Trending

Nigerians react as Niger Delta militants threaten to attack Abuja, Lagos

theabujatimes
Nigerians have been reacting to the threat by Niger Delta militants to attack Abuja and Lagos over alleged marginalisation.
Read more
Trending

FCT Suspends Traditional Ruler For Allegedly Aiding Kidnappers

theabujatimes
The Federal Capital Territory Minister of State, Dr. Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, has suspended the Chief of Anagada, Malam Alhassan Musa, under the...
Read more
theabujatimes

The 7Star Global airlines, an aircraft maintenance and overhaul repairs firm based in Lagos, is set to acquire four Embraer jets to start up its premium airline operations.

7-Star airline currently has five helicopters in its hangars awaiting necessary clearance while paper works are being perfected.

The chief executive officer of 7Star Global Airline, Mr Issac Balami, who dropped this hint in his office at the Murtala Mohammad Airport Ikeja, said plans were already made for smooth processing of the development.

Balami said the business model of the airline would be different as it would not compete with existing ones in the country just as he added that it would be a premium service type with target at high users but a scheduled airline premium.

He noted that the pandemic had provided the window for airline start up especially now that the mega foreign carriers were struggling to survive even with government palliatives.

“This is the best time to start an airline because everybody is on ground zero, so when you enter, you all start afresh because most airlines are looking for money to start all over. So, it’s a level playing ground. This is the time for Nigeria to have a strong carrier because all the big airlines are struggling now.”

Previous articleInsecurity: Police Crippled By Inadequate Funding, Personnel – Ex-IGP Okiro
Next articleOando’s share price up by 10%
- Advertisement -

More articles

Business

Oando’s share price up by 10%

theabujatimes
Oando Plc  joined the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) top gainers with a 10 per cent increase in share price from N3.18 to...
Read more
Business

FG to engage 500,000 youths in gas accessories enterprises

theabujatimes
Fayemi hails expansion initiativeThe Federal Government has inaugurated the National Gas Expansion Programme (NGEP) in South-West as part of efforts to make...
Read more
Business

NDDC To Train N’Delta Youths At Innoson Motors

theabujatimes
The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), says it will soon commence the training of Niger Delta youths at the Innoson Kiara Academy,...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest article

Trending

Victims Of Abuja Crashed Military Aircraft For Burial Thursday

theabujatimes
The seven Nigerian Air Force officers who died in Sunday’s air crash close to Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja will be buried...
Read more
Trending

FCT court seals shop in Wuse market over COVID-19 violation

theabujatimes
For violating COVID-19 guidelines and also harboring a man who allegedly obstructed the operations of the Enforcement Task force, an Abuja Magistrate...
Read more
Trending

Nigerians react as Niger Delta militants threaten to attack Abuja, Lagos

theabujatimes
Nigerians have been reacting to the threat by Niger Delta militants to attack Abuja and Lagos over alleged marginalisation.
Read more
Trending

FCT Suspends Traditional Ruler For Allegedly Aiding Kidnappers

theabujatimes
The Federal Capital Territory Minister of State, Dr. Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, has suspended the Chief of Anagada, Malam Alhassan Musa, under the...
Read more
Politics

Akeredolu, new deputy sworn in for second term

theabujatimes
Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has said that his policy drive for the next four years will consolidate on achievements recorded across...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2020 - Zebra Media Company
MORE STORIES

Coversion of cars to gas fuelling begins in October, says Sylva

Maize shortage is temporary, say farmers

Uncertainty over flights as operators, workers disagree on strike

ACCESS BANK PLANNING SUPPORT FOR WOMEN SMES