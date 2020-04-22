The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 91 new cases of COVID-19 in eight states and the federal capital territory.

The agency announced the development via its Twitter handle on Wednesday night.

A breakdown of the cases showed that 74 were recorded in Lagos, five in Katsina, four in Ogun, two each in Delta and Edo, and one each in Kwara, Oyo, FCT and Adamawa.

Also three more deaths had occurred, raising the fatalities to 28, while those discharged remained at 197.

As of 11:25 pm on April 22, 2020, 873 confirmed cases of COVID-19 had been reported.