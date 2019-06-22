The Embassy of the Argentine Republic in Abuja celebrated, on the 23rd of May, 2019, the 9th Edition of the Malbec World Day, a global initiative by Wines of Argentina that celebrates wines of Argentine origin made with Malbec grape, the variety that most accurately reflects the evolution of the wine industry in the South American country.

With the support of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Worship of Argentina and the Argentine Wine Corporation, the flagship grape of Argentina was honored for the ninth year in a row with more than 100 events that took place across 60 countries in almost 100 cities, including Abuja.

To mark this year´s celebration, the Argentine Embassy hosted a wine tasting event which was attended by representatives of major hotels, restaurants, wine enthusiasts, wine importers, wine distributors, press and esteemed members of the diplomatic corps in Abuja. A total of eleven (11) different wines were tasted after the opening speech by the Deputy Head of Mission of the Argentine Embassy in Nigeria, Mrs. Eva González.

The collections of wines enjoyed by the attendees were provided by three (3) of some of the major premium wineries in Argentina: Alba de los Andes Winery, Mascota Vineyards and Rutini Wines. All of them are located in the beautiful region of Valle de Uco in the province of Mendoza, whose privileged geographical location provides the perfect conditions for obtaining wines of high quality and exquisite taste.

Today Argentina is synonymous with Malbec, having achieved a direct association with this variety of grape. Renowned for its diversity, high quality and elegance, it marks a constant innovation in the wine scene worldwide.