President Muhammadu Buhari’s Chief of Staff, Mr. Abba Kyari has tested positive for the dreaded

COVID-19 disease, otherwise known as Coronavirus.

Kyari is believed to have contracted the virus during a visit to Germany and Egypt for a meeting which the executive chairman, of the Nigerian Electricity Regulation Commission, Prof. James Momoh, was part of.

The CoS, according to reports, had attended several meetings after his return from the trip last week.

Kyari was said to have started coughing during a meeting on Sunday at the Aso Rock Villa, leading to speculations he could have the virus.

His test result, which came in on Tuesday morning, confirmed him positive.

President Muhammadu Buhari is however said to be negative after taking the test.