Thursday, December 10, 2020

Abia LG polls: Vote PDP – Gov Ikpeazu tells residents

theabujatimes

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu has urged residents to look at the records of his administration and vote for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the forthcoming Local Government Area elections.

Ikpeazu said this while presenting the PDP flag to candidates at the forthcoming December 18 Local Government election.

He said PDP candidates have been working and are hopeful of victory come that day.

”Let me State that this is the 2nd LG elections my administration will be organising in just 5 years. This is unprecedented in the history of our dear State. It is obvious that with the level of work our Party and the candidates have put in so far, from the beginning of the process till now, our opponents are already anticipating their defeat shivering, taking knee-jerk actions to save face from their impending defeat.

”For us in @OfficialPDPNig in Abia, this election is not being taken as a mere popularity contest, it is another opportunity for us to further demonstrate our unwavering faith in our youths and their ability to provide quality leadership when given the chance as many of our party’s candidates are youths. Apart from the fact that this deliberate step by our party will go a long way in curbing youth restiveness, it will also help empower them and even prepare them for greater tasks ahead, serve as inspiration to many others and give them hope for the future.

”Even a prominent #EndSARS protester in Abia, alongside several women are among the candidates with our party’s tickets. The PDP-led Government under my watch will continue to provide platforms for everyone to attain their highest potentials irrespective of age, gender or social leaning.

Ikpeazu further advised the Abia State Independent National Electoral Commission (ABSIEC) to live above board and ensure they conduct a free and fair LGA elections come December 18, 2020.

”It is on this note that I once again congratulate all our party candidates and urge them to work hard for the victory of our great party at the polls and leave lasting impressions on the sand of time through quality leadership,” he added.

