Nigeria coach Gernot Rohr says Chelsea players Tammy Abraham and Fikayo Tomori are not currently part of his plans.

Striker Abraham, 21, who is eligible for Nigeria through his father and has been capped twice by England in friendlies, has refused to rule out playing for the Super Eagles.

Canada-born defender Tomori, also 21, has 15 caps for the England Under-21 team but has previously said he could play for Nigeria as he is eligible through his parents.

“They are both interesting players, but we have made our immediate plans without Tammy Abraham and Fikayo Tomori,” Rohr told BBC Sport.

“They are not interested in discussing their international options at the moment and we need to respect that.

“It is also significant to note that Abraham has been assured that he will be in the England squad,” Rohr added.

“Tomori is a very good friend of our player Ola Aina (ex-Chelsea and England youth international) and he said he does not want to discuss this for now.

“We have to focus on what we have and not lose focus on what people say all the time.”