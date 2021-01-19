Wednesday, January 20, 2021

Abuja agog for OSOM Games

FG releases N10b for COVID-19 vaccine production

Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, made the disclosure during a briefing by the Presidential Taskforce on COVID-19 yesterday in Abuja.
COVID-19: Schools Witness Low Turnout In Abuja, Partial Compliance With Protocols

Attendance dropped significantly on Monday in most schools across the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, as pupils resumed amidst the second wave of...
NDLEA intercepts 21.9kg of cocaine at Abuja airport

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Command, Abuja has intercepted 21.9 kilograms of cocaine.
Abuja-Kaduna-Kano Road Costs N155.4bn, Not N1.2tn, FG Insists

The federal government has refuted some reports on social media that the contract for the ongoing Abuja-Kaduna-Kano road, costs a whopping N1.2,...
After several postponements occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic, the city of Abuja is finally set to host the One Service One Medal (OSOM) Games from January 20 to 24, 2021 with a record 15 events to be competed for by members of the Armed Forces and the paramilitary.

According to a statement by the Director of Grassroots Development of the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, Ademola Are, the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare has approved the staging of the OSOM Games in Abuja.

Events to be competed for include athletics, swimming, taekwondo, weightlifting, tug-of-war, beach volleyball, boxing, chess, squash and scrabble. Others are golf, tennis, shooting, table tennis, and badminton”.

The statement further said the games is being organised to foster peace, unity and sports development among members of the armed forces military and the paramilitary in the country.

It is also geared towards the discovery of hidden, established talents for future podium success for the country.

