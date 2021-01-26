Abuja attack: Police arrests proscribed religious movement protesters

Tuesday, January 26, 2021

The Police Command in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has arrested five members of a “proscribed religious movement” for Monday’s violent protest in Abuja.

The Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Mariam Yusuf, made the announcement in a statement.

Yisuf confirmed that the command restored calm in the Central Business District after dispersing the protesters.

The spokesman said they destroyed public property and attacked citizens, including police officers with stones and other dangerous objects.

The suspects would be charged to court after investigation.

Commissioner of Police, Bala Ciroma, has warned that any attack on citizens, operatives and public property would not be condoned.

