Abuja-bound bus passengers kidnapped

Wednesday, December 23, 2020

theabujatimes

Passengers of an Abuja-bound commercial bus were on Tuesday kidnapped on Benin-Auchi Road in Edo State.

The bus left Benin on Tuesday morning and the driver was heading for Abuja, but hoodlums intercepted it at gunpoint, between Ehor and Iruekpen in Edo State, shooting into the air.

Sources said Tuesday night that the passengers were moved into the forest.

At press time, the victims were still in the kidnappers’ den.

Police spokesman Chidi Nwabuzor refused to pick his calls and he did not reply the SMS and WhatsApp messages sent to him.

