Tuesday, November 3, 2020

Abuja chief Imam, Abduljalil is dead, Buhari reacts

Imam Abduljalil Dabo, the Chief Imam of the Uthman Bin Affan Islamic Centre, located at opposite Banex/Emab plazas, Wuse 2, Abuja, is dead.

Reacting to the cleric’s death, President Muhammadu Buhari described as a rare leader, bold and courageous enough to say the truth to those in power.

A statement by his Spokesman, Garba Shehu on Monday, said that Buhari joins thousands of Muslims in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, in mourning the demise of the Abuja Iman.

Buhari was represented by Ali Pantami, the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy in a message to the family and the followers of the late Islamic leader.

”The people of the FCT have lost a teacher and guide, and Muslim in the country a leader bestowed with unique qualities and strength. We pray to Allah to reward his good deed, ” he said.

Previous articleTranscorp Hilton Abuja staff begin indefinite strike over sack of colleagues
Next articleAisha Buhari To Establish Cancer Centers in Abuja, Six Geo Political Zone
