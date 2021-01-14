Thursday, January 14, 2021

info@theabujatimes.com

Trending

Abuja court sacks suit challenging Gov Akeredolu’s re-election

Must read

Trending

Nigerians raise concerns as NRC kicks off test booking for e-tickets on Abuja-Kaduna train service

theabujatimes
The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) says it has commenced e-ticketing for train services on the Abuja-Kaduna route. This was...
Read more
Trending

#EndSARS: Abuja Court Orders Magistrate To Stop Case Against Pastor Adeyemi, Adeyanju, Davido, Others

theabujatimes
AHigh Court sitting in Abuja has ordered a magistrates’ court in the capital city to stop proceedings and stay action in a...
Read more
Trending

CSR: Excitement as NBC hands over classroom blocks to Abuja community

theabujatimes
In line with its long-standing commitment to support its stakeholders and communities, the Nigerian Bottling Company (NBC) Limited, has donated a newly built...
Read more
Trending

Abuja court sacks suit challenging Gov Akeredolu’s re-election

theabujatimes
A suit challenging the re-election of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu has been sacked by a Federal High Court in Abuja.
Read more
theabujatimes

A suit challenging the re-election of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu has been sacked by a Federal High Court in Abuja.

Mrs Olajumoke Anifowose, an All Progressives Congress (APC) aspirant in the poll filed the suit. She had contested the validity of Akeredolu’s victory as the candidate of the party and wanted him sacked by the court.

But ruling on the matter on Wednesday, the presiding judge, Justice Inyang Ekwo, dismissed her application on the ground that it was statute-barred.

Akeredolu, after emerging as APC candidate secured a second term victory during the October 11, 2020 Ondo State governorship election.

Meanwhile, his victory is still being challenged at the state Governorship Election Tribunal by Eyitayo Jegede, the candidate of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who came second during the election.

Previous articleSingers, Simi And Adekunle Gold, Celebrate 2nd Wedding Anniversary
Next articleCSR: Excitement as NBC hands over classroom blocks to Abuja community
- Advertisement -

More articles

Trending

Nigerians raise concerns as NRC kicks off test booking for e-tickets on Abuja-Kaduna train service

theabujatimes
The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) says it has commenced e-ticketing for train services on the Abuja-Kaduna route. This was...
Read more
Trending

#EndSARS: Abuja Court Orders Magistrate To Stop Case Against Pastor Adeyemi, Adeyanju, Davido, Others

theabujatimes
AHigh Court sitting in Abuja has ordered a magistrates’ court in the capital city to stop proceedings and stay action in a...
Read more
Trending

CSR: Excitement as NBC hands over classroom blocks to Abuja community

theabujatimes
In line with its long-standing commitment to support its stakeholders and communities, the Nigerian Bottling Company (NBC) Limited, has donated a newly built...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest article

Trending

Nigerians raise concerns as NRC kicks off test booking for e-tickets on Abuja-Kaduna train service

theabujatimes
The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) says it has commenced e-ticketing for train services on the Abuja-Kaduna route. This was...
Read more
Trending

#EndSARS: Abuja Court Orders Magistrate To Stop Case Against Pastor Adeyemi, Adeyanju, Davido, Others

theabujatimes
AHigh Court sitting in Abuja has ordered a magistrates’ court in the capital city to stop proceedings and stay action in a...
Read more
Trending

CSR: Excitement as NBC hands over classroom blocks to Abuja community

theabujatimes
In line with its long-standing commitment to support its stakeholders and communities, the Nigerian Bottling Company (NBC) Limited, has donated a newly built...
Read more
Trending

Abuja court sacks suit challenging Gov Akeredolu’s re-election

theabujatimes
A suit challenging the re-election of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu has been sacked by a Federal High Court in Abuja.
Read more
Life & Arts

Singers, Simi And Adekunle Gold, Celebrate 2nd Wedding Anniversary

theabujatimes
Singers Simi and Adekunle Gold, are celebrating their second wedding anniversary today January 13. The couple had their...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2020 - Zebra Media Company
MORE STORIES

476 Abuja health workers so far infected

Living Faith Church Boosts Abuja Community with New Project

JAMB announces date for polytechnics, university post-UTME

Radisson signs 100-room property in Abuja