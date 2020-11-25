Abuja Court Sentences 40-year-old Man To 40 Days In Prison For Stealing Candy

Wednesday, November 25, 2020

Kabiru Zakari, a 40-year-old man, has been sentenced to 40 days in prison by a court in Karu, Abuja, for stealing candies and boxer shots at a supermarket.

Prosecutor, Ayotunde Adeyanju, told the court that one Agida Stephen, a manager at Fordmart Supermarket, Karu, Abuja, reported the matter at the Karu Police Station on November 6.

The complainant said that on the same date, the convict trespassed into the above-mentioned supermarket, disguised as a customer, picked two bottles of water, a packet of sweets, and three boxers valued at N4,500.

Zakari reportedly hid his bounty under his cloth but was captured by the supermarket’s CCTV cameras.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened Sections 348 and 288 of the Penal Code Law.

Justice Inuwa Maiwada handed the verdict on Tuesday after the convict had pleaded guilty to a two-count charge of criminal trespass and theft.

Zakari was, however, given an option of N10, 000 fine with a warning to desist from stealing.

The judge mandated him to undertake intensive Islamic study for “transformation of character”, The Nation reports.

