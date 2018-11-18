The FCT Administration will generate 5,073 plots of land from the four new districts designed recently in the Phase IV south of the Federal Capital City, Abuja.

These four new districts namely Mamusa North, Mamusa East, Parfun North and Parfun South have been designed based on neighbourhood concept of various densities of high, medium and low.

The FCT Director of Land Administration, Adamu Jibrin, who made this disclosure today in his office, noted that the design with necessary supporting facilities has plots of various sizes.

The director further disclosed that out of this number of plots, Mamusa North will generate 1,404; Mamusa East-1,313; Parfun North-1,156, while Parfun South will provide 1,204.

Mr Jibrin remarked that these four new districts will provide a total of 4,818 Residential plots; 117 Commercial plots, 42 Public Institution, 34 Religious Institution, 41 Green Area – Open Space/Recreational while Education and Agriculture have 19 and 2 respectively.

He noted that the Department of Survey & Mapping is presently undertaking the detailed surveying work of the four districts in order to make them available for allocation.

The Director reiterated that the current leadership of the FCT Administration is making frantic efforts to reduce the enormous number of applicants awaiting Land Allocation and thus, the creation of these four brand new districts.

According to him, the design of these four new districts was deliberately made to ensure expansion and opening up of planned districts contiguous to the already designed and detailed districts in accordance with the phased programme of the Abuja Master Plan Implementation.

Mr Jibrin emphasised that plots generated will also be used to address cases of double/multiple land allocations that this government inherited but is assiduously working to resolve in the territory.

The director recalled that in recent time, the department has been able to resolve over 1,000 double/multiple land allocations that were hitherto prevalent in the Federal Capital Territory.

He revealed that the Land Department has also thoroughly gone into its vaults and has so far identified over 1,500 uncollected Certificates of Occupancy, which the government intends to place advertisement to enable owners to come forward to claim.

He paid tribute to the FCT Minister, Muhammad Bello, for repositioning the Land Use and Allocation Committee (LUAC), which he has strengthened and allowed to function without influence thereby making objective and transparent resolution of knotty issues.

His words: “This time around, all stakeholder technical departments are all members of LUAC thus, creating uncommon synergy since all matters pertaining to land pass through LUAC.”

Mr Jibrin also revealed that this administration has institutionalised Alternative Dispute Resolution mechanisms by making it an effective tool of reducing court cases, which used to be the order of the day.

The director reiterated that this administration has been able to sanitise the department by making proactive moves in tandem with the Ease of Doing Business of the Federal Government; stressing that “a visit to our Customer Service at the front Desk of the Abuja Geographic Information Systems (AGIS) can attest to this”.

He however called on allottees of plots in the Federal Capital Territory to pay up their title bills like ground rents and premium charges; warning that non-payment of ground rents for at least three years can be a ground for revocation of title.

Mr Jibrin advised residents to stop patronizing touts whenever they have anything to do on land; stressing that due diligence should be observed before transaction on any property.

He added, “Our Customer Service is always opened to the public, so anybody wanting to transact on any property in the Federal Capital Territory should avail themselves to our first class services at the front desk of AGIS Customer Service”.