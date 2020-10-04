Sunday, October 4, 2020

Abuja, Lagos airports to receive 25,000 international passengers weekly –FG

Nollywood actress, ChaCha Eke announces split from husband, Austin Faani

Nollywood actress Chacha Eke has announced that her marriage of 7-years to her husband, Austin Faani has crashed.
Africa News

Sudan, rebel groups sign historic peace deal

Sudan's government and rebel groups on Saturday signed a landmark peace deal aimed at ending decades of war in which hundreds of...
Business

Guinness Nigeria's parent company, Diageo, appoints Ireena Vittal as Director

World's drink giant, Diageo has announced the appointment of Ireena Vittal as a Non-Executive Director, effective from 2 October 2020.
Buhari at UN Summit, Advocates Elimination of Nuclear Weapons

Nuclear weapons' trafficking constitutes a potential threat to international peace and security, and should therefore be eliminated, President Muhammadu Buhari warned yesterday.
Webmaster

The Federal Government has increased available seats on the flights of international airlines to 200 passengers per aircraft operating into the two designated airports, Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos and the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

The Director-General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, Capt Musa Nuhu, in a statement on Saturday, noted the approved capacity increase to all foreign airline operators flying into Nigeria through the Air Operators Letter dated October 2, 2020, which is also the effective date of the updated flight schedules.

Nuhu said, “Following the partial resumption of international flights approved by the Presidential Task Force and the subsequent request for additional flight frequencies by airlines, an updated flight schedule is hereby given.

“The Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos with the new update is to see, on the average, 2,200 passengers daily, while the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, is to witness, averagely, 1,400 passengers on a daily basis. A total of 25,200 seats per week is now available to foreign carriers to sell.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Nuhu encouraged the operators to follow the prescribed health protocols, saying, “You shall ensure that all flight operations are conducted in compliance with COVID-19 health protocols as issued by Aeronautical and Public Health Authorities.”

The NCAA boss added that British Airways, Middle East Airlines, Turkish Airlines, Kenya Airways, Ethiopian Airlines, Virgin Atlantic, Qatar Airways, RwandAir, Africa World Airlines, Asky, Air Cote d’Ivoire, Delta Airlines and Egypt Air were the currently approved carriers to operate into the country.

“With this new development, airlines are bound to make more sales,” he said.

Ondo 2020: Abide by electoral laws, shun unethical practices — DG charges Corps Members

The Director-General of the National Youths Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier General Shuiabu Ibrahim, has admonished Corps Members serving as electoral officers in...
Group Asks Nigerian Government To Scrap 'SARS' Over Brutality On Citizens

A civil society organisation, Centre for Advancement of Civil Liberties and Development, has called on the Nigerian Government to scrap the Special...
How I felt when I became Head of State at 31 – Gowon

Nigeria's former military Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon (retd.), says he was frightened when he became the nation's military leader on...
