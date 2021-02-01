Abuja, Lagos maintain lead as Nigeria records almost 2000 fresh cases

Monday, February 1, 2021

theabujatimes

Nigeria on Saturday recorded One Thousand Eight Hundred and Eighty-Three (1883) new cases of COVID-19.

This was announced on the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, Twitter page on Saturday night.

It confirmed that Nigeria now has 130,557 cases of the infection and the country had recorded a total of 1579 coronavirus-related deaths so far.

NCDC said that the new infections were from 22 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

It stated that Lagos State reported the highest number of infections with 1040 new cases while the FCT came second with 298 new infections.

“Others are Anambra-86, Rivers-54, Taraba-45, Ogun-42, Oyo-40, Akwa Ibom-38, Sokoto-30, Ebonyi-30, Imo-28, Kaduna-28, Osun-27, Kano-21, Benue-19, Edo-17, Gombe-15, Ekiti-9, Delta-8, Jigawa-3, Kwara-2, Bayelsa-2 and Plateau-1.

Previous articlePeter Okoye speaks about his upcoming solo debut album, contracting coronavirus, EndSARS and more
Next articleWear Masks To Avoid Lockdown, Presidency Warns Nigerians
