Thursday, November 26, 2020

info@theabujatimes.com

Trending

Abuja leads in COVID-19 cases for second successive day

Must read

Trending

Gandujje, Gambari, Julius Berger, ministers meet in Kaduna over Abuja-Kano road

theabujatimes
Concerned about the pace of work on the Abuja-Kano road, Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State has sued  for peace from...
Read more
Trending

Chine Chimamanda Udodi becomes overall best female in CSN held in Abuja

theabujatimes
In the Chemistry Competition organized by Chemical Society of Nigeria CSN, Chine Chimamanda Udodi, a Senior Secondary Two of Bishop Otubelu Juniorate...
Read more
Trending

Maina paid $1.4m for Abuja mansion, pocketed N146m DTA – EFCC witnesses

theabujatimes
Prosecution witnesses testified against Abdulrasheed Maina, former chairman, Pension Reform Task Team (PRTT) before Justice Okon Abang of the Federal High Court,...
Read more
Life & Arts

MTV Africa Music Awards (MAMA) returns!

theabujatimes
MTV Africa and MTV Base announced the return of the continental flagship award show in 2021. The Iconic MTV...
Read more
theabujatimes

Abuja, Nigeria’s federal capital posted a second day highest daily count for COVID-19, beating again Lagos, the epicentre.

According to latest data released Wednesday night by the NCDC, Abuja logged 53 new cases out of the 198 reported for the entire Nigeria.

The city had also reported 61 cases on Tuesday, more than the 50 confirmed in lagos.

On Wednesday, Lagos also reported 48 cases, five lower than Abuja’s.

The state was followed by nearby Ogun state with 40 cases.

There were also confirmed cases of the virus in 10 other states.

“Till date, 66,805 cases have been confirmed, 62,493 cases have been discharged and 1,169 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory,” the NCDC said Wednesday.

So far, said the agency, 749,136 tests have been conducted in the country.

Here is a breakdown for Wednesday cases:

FCT -53
Lagos-48
Ogun-40
Akwa Ibom-20
Bauchi-9
Plateau-8
Kaduna-5
Kano-4
Benue-3
Jigawa-3
Nasarawa-3
Edo-1
Kwara-1

66,805 confirmed
62,493 discharged
1,169 deaths

Previous articleTech innovations driving businesses to new success
Next articleMTV Africa Music Awards (MAMA) returns!
- Advertisement -

More articles

Trending

Gandujje, Gambari, Julius Berger, ministers meet in Kaduna over Abuja-Kano road

theabujatimes
Concerned about the pace of work on the Abuja-Kano road, Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State has sued  for peace from...
Read more
Trending

Chine Chimamanda Udodi becomes overall best female in CSN held in Abuja

theabujatimes
In the Chemistry Competition organized by Chemical Society of Nigeria CSN, Chine Chimamanda Udodi, a Senior Secondary Two of Bishop Otubelu Juniorate...
Read more
Trending

Maina paid $1.4m for Abuja mansion, pocketed N146m DTA – EFCC witnesses

theabujatimes
Prosecution witnesses testified against Abdulrasheed Maina, former chairman, Pension Reform Task Team (PRTT) before Justice Okon Abang of the Federal High Court,...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest article

Trending

Gandujje, Gambari, Julius Berger, ministers meet in Kaduna over Abuja-Kano road

theabujatimes
Concerned about the pace of work on the Abuja-Kano road, Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State has sued  for peace from...
Read more
Trending

Chine Chimamanda Udodi becomes overall best female in CSN held in Abuja

theabujatimes
In the Chemistry Competition organized by Chemical Society of Nigeria CSN, Chine Chimamanda Udodi, a Senior Secondary Two of Bishop Otubelu Juniorate...
Read more
Trending

Maina paid $1.4m for Abuja mansion, pocketed N146m DTA – EFCC witnesses

theabujatimes
Prosecution witnesses testified against Abdulrasheed Maina, former chairman, Pension Reform Task Team (PRTT) before Justice Okon Abang of the Federal High Court,...
Read more
Life & Arts

MTV Africa Music Awards (MAMA) returns!

theabujatimes
MTV Africa and MTV Base announced the return of the continental flagship award show in 2021. The Iconic MTV...
Read more
Trending

Abuja leads in COVID-19 cases for second successive day

theabujatimes
Abuja, Nigeria’s federal capital posted a second day highest daily count for COVID-19, beating again Lagos, the epicentre. According...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2020 - Zebra Media Company
MORE STORIES

Nigeria’s COVID-19 case ascend more than 40,000 with 555 new cases

NLC Rejects Increase in Electricity Tariffs By Abuja Disco

Tragedy struck as gunmen kills 4 police officers in bullion...

Reps minority caucus restates call for sack of Service Chiefs