Abuja leads in COVID-19 cases for second successive day

Abuja, Nigeria’s federal capital posted a second day highest daily count for COVID-19, beating again Lagos, the epicentre.

According to latest data released Wednesday night by the NCDC, Abuja logged 53 new cases out of the 198 reported for the entire Nigeria.

The city had also reported 61 cases on Tuesday, more than the 50 confirmed in lagos.

On Wednesday, Lagos also reported 48 cases, five lower than Abuja’s.

The state was followed by nearby Ogun state with 40 cases.

There were also confirmed cases of the virus in 10 other states.

“Till date, 66,805 cases have been confirmed, 62,493 cases have been discharged and 1,169 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory,” the NCDC said Wednesday.

So far, said the agency, 749,136 tests have been conducted in the country.

Here is a breakdown for Wednesday cases:

FCT -53

Lagos-48

Ogun-40

Akwa Ibom-20

Bauchi-9

Plateau-8

Kaduna-5

Kano-4

Benue-3

Jigawa-3

Nasarawa-3

Edo-1

Kwara-1

66,805 confirmed

62,493 discharged

1,169 deaths