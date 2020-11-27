Friday, November 27, 2020

Abuja school honours NNPC/SNEPCO scholar

theabujatimes

Seventeen-year-old NNPC/SNEPCO scholar, Miss Ulan Sylvia Andrew, has been celebrated for scoring straight A1 in the 2020 West African Examinations Council (WAEC) Senior School Certificate Examination.

The management of an Abuja-based private secondary school, Premiere Academy Lugbe,
said Miss Ulan, broke the academic record in the school with her outstanding performance.

Ulan was a deputy Head Girl of the Academy and one of the first set of 30 products of the Cradle To Career Scholarship programme sponsored by NNPC/SNEPCO, which started in 2014.

While Ulan obtained A1 grades in all the nine subjects offered, other members of the top 10 got between eight and six A1 with only B2 and B3 to complement.

The school said in its 15 years of existence, Ulan’s academic feat was unprecedented and commendable.

At a brief virtual ceremony, encomiums were poured on the young girl, who hails from Plateau State, and other nine students in the top 10 group, who performed exceptionally in this year’s edition of the examination.

The school said out of a total 135 finalists that sat for the 2020 WAEC it recorded 82 per cent distinctions.

It noted that in 2015, a commercial student obtained A1 grades in all eight subjects offered, while in 2017, about seven students obtained eight A1 grades at the same time.

“We are here celebrating all of them that excelled in the 2020 exams. Ulan here is representing all of them. We must make sure that we sustain the feat in the 2021 edition and even make it better,” said the Head of the Academy, Mr. Chris Akinsowon.

Akinsowon later presented Ulan with a Laptop computer and cash gift on behalf of the Academy to appreciate her performance.

On her part, Ulan, who aspires to become a Chemical Engineer, thanked NNPC/SNEPCO for the sponsorship and the management and staff of Premiere Academy for imparting her with life-long education.

Representative of NNPC/SNEPCO, Mr. Nuka Hope, who spoke through Zoom, said the partnership was proud of the finalists.

He lauded the Academy, adding that “SNEPCO is excited and I am sure NNPC is happier.”

