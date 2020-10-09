Friday, October 9, 2020

info@theabujatimes.com

Trending

Abuja schools re-open October 11

Must read

Health

WHO, foundation move against mental health issues among youth

abujatimes
Executive director, Partnership for Maternal, Newborn and Child Health (PMNCH) of the World Health Organisation (WHO), Helga Fogstad, will on Saturday, October...
Read more
Business

FG Begins Petrol-to-gas Conversion of Official Vehicles

abujatimes
The federal government has commenced the conversion of official vehicles belonging to Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) from petrol to Compressed Natural...
Read more
World News

Russia invites Armenian, Azerbaijani FMs for Moscow talks on Friday

abujatimes
The foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia have been invited to take part in talks in Moscow on Friday, the Kremlin cited...
Read more
World News

Kyrgyzstan president says ready to resign once new cabinet appointed

abujatimes
Executive director, Partnership for Maternal, Newborn and Child Health (PMNCH) of the World Health Organisation (WHO), Helga Fogstad, will on Saturday, October...
Read more
abujatimes

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Muhammad Bello, has directed the re-opening of all schools in the territory on Sunday, October 11, 2020, for the 2020/2021 academic session.

Bello disclosure this yesterday at a news conference in Abuja, explaining that while boarding schools resume on Sunday, day schools would resume on Monday, October 12.

He said the decision to re-open schools was probably one of the most painstaking decisions that the FCT Administration had to take a team.

“In opening of schools, we have to be very careful and conscious of the need to ensure that all our efforts during the last few months are not in vain,” he said.

Previous articleTelecoms industry gets N358b direct foreign investments
Next articleKyrgyzstan president says ready to resign once new cabinet appointed
- Advertisement -

More articles

Trending

Anti-SARS Protesters Storm Police Headquarters in Abuja

abujatimes
The Convener of the #RevolutionNow Movement and presidential candidate for African Action Congress (AAC) in the 2019 general election, Mr. Omoyele Sowore;...
Read more
Trending

Rally Held in Nigeria’s Abuja to Demand Release of Sheikh Zakzaky

abujatimes
The demonstration was held on Tuesday despite heavy rain in the capital. The demonstrators called on President Muhammadu Buhari...
Read more
Trending

NDLEA seizes 179.090kg of hard drugs, arrests 13 suspects in Abuja

abujatimes
The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) says it has intercepted 179.090 kilograms of various hard drugs in the Federal Capital Territory...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest article

Health

WHO, foundation move against mental health issues among youth

abujatimes
Executive director, Partnership for Maternal, Newborn and Child Health (PMNCH) of the World Health Organisation (WHO), Helga Fogstad, will on Saturday, October...
Read more
Business

FG Begins Petrol-to-gas Conversion of Official Vehicles

abujatimes
The federal government has commenced the conversion of official vehicles belonging to Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) from petrol to Compressed Natural...
Read more
World News

Russia invites Armenian, Azerbaijani FMs for Moscow talks on Friday

abujatimes
The foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia have been invited to take part in talks in Moscow on Friday, the Kremlin cited...
Read more
World News

Kyrgyzstan president says ready to resign once new cabinet appointed

abujatimes
Executive director, Partnership for Maternal, Newborn and Child Health (PMNCH) of the World Health Organisation (WHO), Helga Fogstad, will on Saturday, October...
Read more
Trending

Abuja schools re-open October 11

abujatimes
The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Muhammad Bello, has directed the re-opening of all schools in the territory on Sunday, October 11,...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2020 - Zebra Media Company
MORE STORIES

Newly born baby dumped in gutter in Abuja Estate

Akin Lewis, Adunni Ade, Tina Mba shine in ‘Lagos to Abuja...

NDLEA intercept 1.6 kilograms of hard drugs at Abuja airport

Ndukuba tasks members on personal evangelism as Abuja diocese holds mission...