Abuja schools re-open October 11

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Muhammad Bello, has directed the re-opening of all schools in the territory on Sunday, October 11, 2020, for the 2020/2021 academic session.

Bello disclosure this yesterday at a news conference in Abuja, explaining that while boarding schools resume on Sunday, day schools would resume on Monday, October 12.

He said the decision to re-open schools was probably one of the most painstaking decisions that the FCT Administration had to take a team.

“In opening of schools, we have to be very careful and conscious of the need to ensure that all our efforts during the last few months are not in vain,” he said.