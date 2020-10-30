Abuja shuts three isolation centres as COVID-19 infections drops

The Federal Capital Territory Administration has shut down three isolation centres amid a drop in the number of hospitalised COVID-19 patients in the last couple of months.

This implies that there are only four isolation centres in Abuja.

The three isolation centres shutdown include the Asokoro District Hospital, which had earlier been converted to an isolation centre; the Karu General Hospital and the Idu Isolation Centre, which had 500 beds.

Speaking with our correspondent on Thursday, the Chairman, Medical Sub-Committee of the COVID-19 Ministerial Expert Advisory Committee in Abuja, Dr Ejike Oji, said the low number of patients necessitated the closure of isolation centres.

“We have closed down three isolation centres. Asokoro general hospital was converted to an isolation centre but it has been returned to its original use. The general hospital in Karu and then the Idu Isolation centre with 500-bed space have also been converted back.

“So, the only isolation centres we have now are just in University of Abuja Teaching Hospital, Gwagwalada; National Hospital, The ThisDay Dome and a hotel.”

Oji said most people who had COVID-19 were no longer going to isolation centres but were on self-quarantine.

He noted that the case fatality ratio was 1.1 per cent as of the last time he checked, hence the death rate was low.

“We are not out of the woods. We are just lucky that we are not having a second wave as it has happened in Europe and Nigeria. The reason is that we have a very large youth population.”

When asked if the #EndSARS protests and the looting could lead to a spike in COVID-19, Oji said it would be difficult to say because the rate of testing had dropped. He, however, said it may not increase the mortality figure since most of the protesters were young people.

Meanwhile, the African Regional Director of the World Health Organisation, Dr Matshidiso Moeti, says the rate of COVID-19 infections in Africa has witnessed a steady decline since July.

The WHO director said this while responding to a question from The PUNCH during a webinar attended by select African journalists on Thursday.

She, however, said in the last couple of weeks, the rate of decrease of infections had slowed down.

Moeti added, “In the last couple of weeks, we had seen a fairly steady decrease in cases in Africa since about July and then we started seeing some of the countries open up. In the last couple of weeks we have seen a slowing down of this decrease and in fact, we have seen a kind of flattening of the curve.”