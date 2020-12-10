Abuja University holds discussion on Bangabandhu’s foreign policy

DHAKA, Dec 10, 2020 (BSS) – Nigeria’s major Abuja University has held a

discussion on ‘Bangabandhu’s Philosophy and Thoughts on Foreign Policy and

International Relations’ marking the birth centenary of Father of the Nation.

Vice Chancellor of Abuja University Professor Abdul-RasheedNa’Allah spoke

as the main speaker while Bangladesh Acting High Commissioner to Nigeria

Bidosh Chandra Barman also took part in the discussion.

Bangladesh High Commission in Abuja facilitated the discussion on

Wednesday as a part of year-long celebration of the birth centenary of Father

of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, said a press release

received here today.

Professor Abdul said that Bangabandhu was a man, who worked not only for

the freedom of his country, but also devoted himself for the entire humanity.

“In today’s challenging times, Bangabandhu’s vision continues to be

relevant around the Africa and beyond,” he said.

The Vice Chancellor also spoke about the colonial experience of Bangladesh

and Nigeria while stressing the need for further strengthening bilateral

relations between the countries.

Highlighting Bangabandhu’s thoughts on international peace, Bangladesh

envoy said Bangabandhu spoke for the oppressed, suppressed, exploited and

rights-deprived people of the world.

Barman said that Father of the Nation mobilized the opinion against the

continuation of the arms race and nuclear tests at all international platform

like the UN, Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), the Commonwealth and the OIC.

At the end, the Acting High Commissioner handed over a commemorative

postage stamp marking ‘Mujib Year’ to the Vice Chancellor of Abuja

University.

A good number of faculty members and students of the university attended

the discussion.