Abuja University holds discussion on Bangabandhu’s foreign policy

DHAKA, Dec 10, 2020 (BSS) – Nigeria’s major Abuja University has held a
discussion on ‘Bangabandhu’s Philosophy and Thoughts on Foreign Policy and
International Relations’ marking the birth centenary of Father of the Nation.
Vice Chancellor of Abuja University Professor Abdul-RasheedNa’Allah spoke
as the main speaker while Bangladesh Acting High Commissioner to Nigeria
Bidosh Chandra Barman also took part in the discussion.
Bangladesh High Commission in Abuja facilitated the discussion on
Wednesday as a part of year-long celebration of the birth centenary of Father
of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, said a press release
received here today.
Professor Abdul said that Bangabandhu was a man, who worked not only for
the freedom of his country, but also devoted himself for the entire humanity.
“In today’s challenging times, Bangabandhu’s vision continues to be
relevant around the Africa and beyond,” he said.
The Vice Chancellor also spoke about the colonial experience of Bangladesh
and Nigeria while stressing the need for further strengthening bilateral
relations between the countries.
Highlighting Bangabandhu’s thoughts on international peace, Bangladesh
envoy said Bangabandhu spoke for the oppressed, suppressed, exploited and
rights-deprived people of the world.
Barman said that Father of the Nation mobilized the opinion against the
continuation of the arms race and nuclear tests at all international platform
like the UN, Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), the Commonwealth and the OIC.
At the end, the Acting High Commissioner handed over a commemorative
postage stamp marking ‘Mujib Year’ to the Vice Chancellor of Abuja
University.
A good number of faculty members and students of the university attended
the discussion.