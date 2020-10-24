Accepting protesters’ demands emboldened them to turn violent –Buhari

The President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd), on Thursday claimed that his regime’s decision to accept the demands made by the youth that protested against the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad of the Nigeria Police Force emboldened them and they gradually became violent.

Buhari’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, in a statement titled ‘How #EndSARS protest was hijacked, misdirected, President Buhari tells former Heads of State,’ quoted the President as speaking during a virtual meeting he had with former Nigerian leaders.

The President was quoted to have said, “We accepted all the demands and proceeded immediately to scrap SARS and started the process of addressing the other demands.

“Unfortunately, the protesters refused to call off the protest and engage the government to address their grievances. Instead, they became emboldened and gradually turned violent.”

Adesina further quoted Buhari as expressing concern that, in the mayhem that ensued, many lives had been lost, while a number of public and private properties were completely destroyed or vandalised.

The presidential aide stated that the President reiterated his pledge to Nigerians in a nationwide broadcast on Thursday that “we will continue to improve good governance through our democratic process, including through sustained engagement.

“We shall also continue to ensure that liberty and freedom, as well as the fundamental rights of all citizens are protected. Here, I want to also reaffirm our commitment to preserving the unity of this country.”

According to Adesina, Buhari told his predecessors that it was unfortunate that the initial genuine and well-intended protest of the youths was “hijacked and misdirected.”

The President was said to have reiterated that the government would not fold its arms and allow “miscreants and criminals to continue to perpetrate acts of hooliganism in the country.”

Buhari, according to the presidential spokesman, recounted the initial concessions made by his regime on the demands of youths protesting against the excesses of some members of the now-disbanded SARS.

He noted that the youths had demanded that the squad be disbanded, and further articulated additional demands, including “the immediate release of all arrested protesters; justice for deceased victims of police brutality and appropriate compensation for their families.”

Others, the President said, were “setting up an independent body to oversee the investigation and prosecution of all reports of police misconduct within 10 days; psychological evaluation and re-training of all disbanded SARS officers before they can be re-deployed; and increase in police salary.”

Buhari reportedly thanked the former heads of state for attending the meeting and for their invaluable comments, observations and advice, adding that “Nigerians expect nothing less from responsible statesmen.”

According to the statement, each of the former leaders commended Buhari for steps taken so far to restore calm and order to the country and also applauded the presidential broadcast of Thursday as “detailed and soothing to the country.”

The statement quoted former President Olusegun Obasanjo as saying, “I commend the speech of last night. The nation had been waiting. You made points that I believe need to be commended. Peaceful demonstration is part of democratic practice.

“The demands of the genuine protesters were accepted, and you are working on implementation. We commend you.”

Other former Nigerian leaders that attended the meeting were said to have included Gen Yakubu Gowon (retd), Gen Ibrahim Babangida (retd), Chief Ernest Shonekan, Gen Abulsalami Abubakar (retd), and former President Goodluck Jonathan.

The statement added that the former heads of state were unanimous in their view that generation of employment and growing the economy, including through direct foreign investments, were critical to checking youth restiveness.

It said, “They also expressed their condolences to the bereaved families of civilians, policemen and soldiers killed as a result of the violent protests, and reaffirmed the commitment to respect the fundamental rights of citizens, including for peaceful protest as enshrined in the constitution.

Meanwhile, Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has expressed optimism that the efforts so far put in place by the government to address the issues raised by the youths who protested against the scrapped SARS will yield best possible results.

According to a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Laolu Akande, the Vice President spoke on Thursday when he received at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, an American government delegation.