Sunday, November 15, 2020

Business

Access Bank Awarded Sustainability Certification under SSCI Programme

As the sustainability leader in Africa, Access Bank PLC has been awarded the Sustainability Certification under the Sustainability Standards and Certification Initiative (SSCI).

The certification audit process saw Access Bank emerging with the highest level of sustainability certification under the SSCI programme.

The bank was presented with its sustainability certification during the World Development Finance Forum (WDDF) which was held in Karlsruhe, Germany.

The feat results in Access Bank becoming the first-ever commercial bank in Africa to be sustainability certified.

The certification features financial institutions from around the world who are pre-qualified for the SSCI certification programme and have demonstrated a strong commitment to sustainability.

Reacting to the recognition, Access Bank’s Group Managing Director, Herbert Wigwe, said: “Over the years, we have mainstreamed sustainability into our business activities and operations, thereby supporting innovative and equitable green economies across Africa.

“We are delighted to have our sustainability performance audited and certified by a prestigious international organisation like the European Organisation for Sustainable Development, within its SSCI programme. The certification is a testament of our sustainability performance and commitment.”

The bank’s Head, Sustainability, Omobolanle Victor-Laniyan, reaffirmed that in line with the bank’s mission, it will continue to strengthen its commitment towards supporting vibrant communities and influencing positive market transformation in the areas wherein it operates.

“The bank’s investment in community development remains focused on addressing pressing societal issues and unlocking new market opportunities for our customers and communities, thereby, ensuring the economic viability of the nation.

“Furthermore, we will continue to propel the world towards a more sustainable path, whilst ensuring that no one is left behind in alignment with the UN Sustainable Development Goals and other global sustainability standards,” she added.

Access Bank was also appointed a member of the International Council for SSCI. This council helps ensure that the work and strategies of certified institutions are in alignment with the global Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and national development agendas.

Previous articleArmy officers arrive Lagos Judicial Panel venue, to show Lekki shooting footage
Next articleFed govt launches hypertension control initiative in Kano
