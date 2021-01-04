ACF hails NAF for killing 50 bandits along Kaduna-Abuja highway

THE pan-northern socio-political organisation, Arewa Consultative Forum, has commended the Nigerian Air Force for neutralising over 50 bandits suspected to be kidnappers terrorising travellers along Kaduna – Abuja expressway.

This was contained in a statement personally signed by the ACF’s National Chairman, Chief Audu Ogbeh.

The statement titled, ‘ACF congratulates President Buhari and Air Marshall Sadique Abubakar’, was made available by National Publicity Secretary of the Forum, Emmanuel Yawe, to newsmen in Kaduna on Sunday.

Although the Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr. Samuel Aruwan, said the air component of Operation Thunder Strike neutralised several bandits, he never gave details the number of bandits killed along the Kaduna – Abuja expressway.

However, on Sunday, the ACF chairman commended NAF for successfully neutralising over 50 bandits along Kaduna – Abuja expressway.

Ogbeh noted that it was indeed heart warming to hear that they (bandits) had been dealt a heavy blow by the gallant forces.

The chairman called on other security forces; Army, Police, Navy, DSS, to borrow from the good example of the Air Force and take the fight to the doorsteps of the insurgents.

Ogbeh, a former Minister of Agriculture, said, “I wish to on behalf of Arewa Consultative Forum congratulate President, Commander-in-Chief of the Nigerian Armed Forces, Muhammadu Buhari, and the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, for the successful operation on Abuja – Kaduna road last week in which about 50 bandits were neutralised.

“The bandits have for some time now taken control of that road and made life unbearable for innocent travellers on it. Many of them have been robbed, killed, kidnapped for ransom etc. It is indeed heart warming to hear that they have been dealt a heavy blow by our gallant forces.”