Saturday, February 20, 2021

info@theabujatimes.com

Trending

ACI Confers Award to Abuja Airport

Must read

Trending

ACI Confers Award to Abuja Airport

theabujatimes
The Airports Council International (ACI) has conferred the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA), Abuja with the Airport Service Quality (ASQ) Award.
Read more
Trending

Foundation distributes N10m cash grant to 120 poor widows in Abuja

theabujatimes
A faith-based charity organisation, ONEJ CARE Foundation says it has distributed about N10 million to some 120 poor and vulnerable widows in...
Read more
Trending

TOYOTA AND ABUJA-KADUNA HIGHWAY

theabujatimes
The adversities brought upon the Nigerian state by criminal gangs in the South and Islamist terrorists in the North do not serve...
Read more
Trending

Titilayo Eboh honoured at Abuja ‘Couple’s Dinner’

theabujatimes
The glitz and glamour event of the recently held Couple’s Dinner in Abuja the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) was indeed a special...
Read more
theabujatimes

The Airports Council International (ACI) has conferred the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA), Abuja with the Airport Service Quality (ASQ) Award.

A letter from the office of the Director-General of ACI, dated February 15, 2021, directed to the Managing Director, Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Capt. Rabiu Yadudu, said that the airport was bestowed with the award based on the recommendations by users of the facilities in Abuja, especially the passengers.

“During this most difficult and challenging of years, your customers have spoken and recognised the successful efforts of your team in providing a superior customer experience under trying circumstances.”

ACI also said Amadeus, the global travel technology company, which it recently renewed its partnership with would deliver the ASQ Awards to the agency.

It said Amadeus supports airports in improving travel experiences for passengers all over the world and its continuing strategic partnership came at a time when it had never been more important for airports to listen to the voice of customers.

Previous articleFoundation distributes N10m cash grant to 120 poor widows in Abuja
- Advertisement -

More articles

Trending

Foundation distributes N10m cash grant to 120 poor widows in Abuja

theabujatimes
A faith-based charity organisation, ONEJ CARE Foundation says it has distributed about N10 million to some 120 poor and vulnerable widows in...
Read more
Trending

TOYOTA AND ABUJA-KADUNA HIGHWAY

theabujatimes
The adversities brought upon the Nigerian state by criminal gangs in the South and Islamist terrorists in the North do not serve...
Read more
Trending

Titilayo Eboh honoured at Abuja ‘Couple’s Dinner’

theabujatimes
The glitz and glamour event of the recently held Couple’s Dinner in Abuja the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) was indeed a special...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest article

Trending

ACI Confers Award to Abuja Airport

theabujatimes
The Airports Council International (ACI) has conferred the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA), Abuja with the Airport Service Quality (ASQ) Award.
Read more
Trending

Foundation distributes N10m cash grant to 120 poor widows in Abuja

theabujatimes
A faith-based charity organisation, ONEJ CARE Foundation says it has distributed about N10 million to some 120 poor and vulnerable widows in...
Read more
Trending

TOYOTA AND ABUJA-KADUNA HIGHWAY

theabujatimes
The adversities brought upon the Nigerian state by criminal gangs in the South and Islamist terrorists in the North do not serve...
Read more
Trending

Titilayo Eboh honoured at Abuja ‘Couple’s Dinner’

theabujatimes
The glitz and glamour event of the recently held Couple’s Dinner in Abuja the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) was indeed a special...
Read more
Business

Osun Boosts Investment in Local Textile Industry

theabujatimes
Nigeria textile industry is set to receive a major boost with the launch of new Adire Textile Factory in Ile-Ife, Osun State.
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2020 - Zebra Media Company
MORE STORIES

Property Firm to Replicate Abuja Housing Model in 36 States

Ken Saro-Wiwa Jr

Ken Saro-Wiwa Jr. Dies in London Hospital

Panic as Aisha Buhari flown to UAE for urgent medical treatment

Man excretes 86 wraps of cocaine at Abuja Airport