Nigerian actress Lala Akindoju has reacted to the recent visitation of some executive members of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) to the home of actress Regina Daniels and her billionaire husband, Prince Ned Nwoko.

Lala took to her Twitter page to air her opinions about it. While quoting the video of the visit, the actress described it as shameful.

It was earlier reported that the AGN executives visited the actress and her husband to felicitate with the couple who welcomed their first child together a couple of days ago. The team led by the association’s president, Emeka Rollas, presented gifts to the new mum and described the newborn as their baby of the year.

That did not seem to please Lala, as she stated that there are more pressing issues than visitin g a member and filming it.

According to her, the guild is supposed to show leadership on pressing issues like navigating the industry with COVID-19. She said that the guild is also supposed to create structures to stop sexual harassment in the industry.

She stated that the aforementioned are their priorities. Noting that there was nothing bad in visiting a member of the guild, she asked if it was necessary to film the visitation and post it online.