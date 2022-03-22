Adam4adam harm to the last day

How to handle it when your webpages ADAM4ADAM is not available?

Web browser cache. So you’re able to erase the brand new cache and possess the current style of the new web page, rejuvenate new webpage from the web browser by using the key consolidation Ctrl + F5.

Antivirus and you can firewall. Be sure anti-malware programs (McAfee, Kaspersky Anti-virus otherwise an analog) otherwise an effective firewall attached to your computer or laptop do not take off supply to ADAM4ADAM.

Web browser Plugins. For example, the newest AdBlock expansion, along with adverts, is stop the message off a site. Pick and you will disable equivalent plugins to suit your website.

Adam4adam discussion board

Admin • review pinned # Possibly, redirect out-of some other sizes are designed incorrectly for the adam4adam. In this case, utilize the backlinks below:

Gary • 270 months before # I have been looking to log into A4A toward post a couple of days. I’m currently a part having an excellent username and password, nevertheless the log on demand from my server says your site can’t be attained. I am able to arrive at other sites but not a4a. Even typing from inside the Adam4Adam cannot get us to this new log for the page. Was A4A off?

Rando • 307 days before # New mobile adaptation doesn’t work. Requires us to a very old-school lookin login and you may not one of the photographs stream.

navy-step 1 • 328 months ago # next outing here in Omahaputer thinks it’s my firewall , but seems like trouble across the country?

Joe • 328 days ago # General outage from inside the Northern County Hillcrest. Can’t login with the laptop otherwise mobile device. Websites work fine. Removed McAfee out of mobile device and still can not access A4A. Whenever commonly so it score fixed?.

Ted • 328 months ago # Out in NC nevertheless from yesterday mid-day. We named my personal phone seller and you may my phone is alright every works except A4A. Ted

Milwaukee, WI area • 328 days before # I happened to be struggling to get on last night. Upcoming, for a little while I found myself capable of getting about this early morning before it went out once more. What is the state. Most frustrating!

Mike • 328 months in the past # Have access to through desktop computer, but zero supply thru mobile no matter what internet browser I take advantage of.

Inside vacuum pressure • 328 days back # No Adam4Adam, Zero Craigslist, No AOL Forums it’s an all out assault to your gays I inform you.

Bill • 328 weeks ago # Are it the new free advanced few days? AHHH, they had inundated, something equivalent goes wrong with people once they aren’t getting they to own 2 days. But At the least Let us know An ETA Costs

santhosh_Ny • 328 months before # its a good site, for men for the Nyc area, hopefully it remedy it soon,

Bob • 328 months in the past # I wanted for connecting having a person I found myself browsing hook up with nowadays so it took place. Darn. A4A try down in the WI.

Invitees! • 328 months back # Hahah prevent connecting toward hoods and maintain dealing with their categories for those who perception a ways that have hoods!

Barak • 328 weeks in the past # Probably Biden cuz in the event the their Hades comment. Including a beneficial hypocrite and you may a gay hater

Brian s. • 328 months ago # Been down all mid-day. In my opinion that “20 minutes or so” imagine is not exercising. I do believe these include de–platformed. The newest tech oligarchs has reached it once again.

Brian • 328 months before # Nevertheless off possibly it will be off right up until tommor any phrase toward when it could be back up

Zane • 329 days back # It is most likely maintenance? It’s been known to takes place. Always, A4A can give info ahead of the “Off.” They went down up to cuatro:29 from inside the Northernmost Nj and you can stays down within 8:15 p.meters.

WonderingMan • 329 days back # Did it split some thing towards accident? Otherwise performed they are doing anything very crappy and have closed I question?

Daniel • 329 months back # To the facebook Adam4Adam published which they was in fact which have “particular issues” in the 9am yesterday. I happened to be logged during the and you will failed to observe people circumstances, following on noon, I’d hundreds of emails that individuals got delivered all of the early morning, but failed to are available in my mailbox until then. From the 2pm, the site averted reacting entirely.

LLOPH • 329 months in the past # Was doing work a week ago inside Phx, Az. Today cannot access the net / pc web site neither the latest radar app. None provides a mistake page, it really attempts to load and nothing happens. (Hahah. Appears like my personal Tuesday evening)

dooshbag • 329 weeks in the past # Rhinestone Cwby • Oh my personal god this is why there has to be alot more than that homosexual men relationships Wait..Exactly what? LOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOL

noitawl • 329 months before # They do this so that they can observe how most people grumble. Which is the way they decide if this is a good time for you to improve its prices 🙂

Rhinestone Cwby • 329 days back # Oh my personal god this is why there must be a lot more than you to definitely homosexual male relationship and exactly why will we restrict ourselves to just one.

Al • 329 months back # Keeps on maybe not loading or otherwise not locating the machine and no where more appears to be thus..

Dropitinside • 473 months back # I can not get site to open up so i can also be talk to anyone on your site ..

Browning • 495 days ago # You will find attempted everything you stated regarding the posts however, I can not visit. When performing Forgot Password, initially the link offered a blunder content nowadays We are not really delivering a contact offering me recommendations on which to complete. So it sucks and doesn’t actually feel much better.

VLatinodown • 545 days in the past # I come features situation as the yesterday and they’ve got fixed yet , excite iwan to remove myself throughout the website please give thanks to you