Thursday, December 17, 2020

Adebayo Elected As IFMA Nigeria Chapter President

theabujatimes

The International Facility Management Association (IFMA), Nigeria Chapter has elected its 11th president, Mr Segun Adebayo, as well as other Council members to serve as the new executive council team for the Association up till 2022.Adebayo, the former vice president and pioneer Publicity secretary of the Association, was elected during the last Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Association.The Association in a release said “Adebayo is an astute administrator, a resourceful and solution driven individual with strong flair for excellence. A graduate of Banking and Finance with Upper Class grade from Kwara State Polytechnic and Master’s Degree (M.Sc.) in Corporate Governance from Leeds Metropolitan University (now Leeds Becket University), UK.“He has worked in various corporate and public roles and he has garnered over 20 years of professional experience.”It further said that “Adebayo is a Fellow, Institute of Administrative Manager, UK; Member, Society for Corporate Governance Nigeria; Chartered Member, Chartered Institute of Purchasing and Supply Management and Facility Management Professional (FMP),  International Facility Management Association, Houston.”In his acceptance speech, Adebayo said, “It is with great sense of humility and commitment that I accept the responsibility to serve as the president of our noble Association”He added that “Our election presents us the opportunity not to sustain the performance of the immediate past Council but to creatively improve upon their achievements.“We will make the association the leading voice in the Facility Management industry and also a force to reckon with by all stakeholders.”He said “Our priorities for this administration shall be service oriented and also result driven. We will enhance and improve the association’s knowledge base through innovation and technology with special attention to increase membership participation, engagement and growth.”He opined that the new Council under his leadership will deepen the relevance and impact of the association through strategic alliances and collaboration with credible private institutions and other relevant professional bodies.He stated that “We will also engage government institutions and agency towards the development of fit for purpose policy in order to achieve a better operating environment.”He urged members to work together with the Council members to change the narratives in built environment and break new grounds in the industry in particular and our Nation in general.The International Facility Management Association, Nigeria Chapter was formed in the year, 1995. The organisation offers the opportunity to develop the competence of her members through national and international programmes with the drive to enhance the maintenance culture within the built environment in the country.Other elected executive members are, Mr Lekan Akinwumi, the vice president; Engr Sheriff Daramola, the general secretary; Mr. Bayo Owojori, the assistant general secretary; Mr. Adeniyi Ifaturoti, the treasurer and Engr Sherifat Adeleye, the Publicity secretary.The outgoing president, Mrs Abimbola Adamolekun and other council members were highly commended for a job well done for innovative programme most especially during the COVID-29 pandemic to ensure that members of the association were up skilled.

Previous articleFAAC Shares N601bn For December
Next articleSenate Uncovers How Health Ministry Mismanaged over N559m Generated from Yellow Cards
