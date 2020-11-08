Sunday, November 8, 2020

Adeboye to commission 448 Redeemer’s University Future Global Leaders

Everton 1-3 Man Utd: Bruno Fernandes double eases pressure on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Bruno Fernandes scored twice as Manchester United came from behind to win 3-1 at Everton and ease the pressure on under-fire manager...
Chelsea 4-1 Sheffield United: Blues move third with dominant victory over winless Blades

Chelsea continued their improvement with a fourth straight win as they fought back from a goal down to beat struggling Sheffield United...
US Elections 2020: Biden, Harris deliver victory speeches; call for unity, healing of America

US President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on Saturday (local time) delivered their victory speeches from Wilmington in Delaware after...
INSIDE SARS REPORT: ‘Brutal police officers’ in 12 states named as Lagos, Abuja top list

Amid the controversy over police brutality in Nigeria, especially by the now disbanded unit of the security agency called Special Anti-Robbery Squad...
As Redeemer’s University holds its maiden virtual convocation on November 10, the General Overseer, Redeemed Christian Church of God and Visitor to the University, Pastor E.A. Adeboye, on Sunday, November 8 at 11:00 a.m. will be commissioning 448 future global leaders during impartation service for the graduands.

The three-day programme will be broadcast through the state-of-the-art media technology backed and powered the Redeemed Christian Church of God in 192 countries where its parishes are situated.

According to the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Anthony Akinlo, 448 students comprising both undergraduates and postgraduates will be awarded degrees. The set is christened: Daniel Generation.

He said the set had been raised as global leaders and change agents imbued with God-fearing attributes, adding that they are specially commissioned to set standards through a continuous commitment to excellence geared towards a transformative impact on society.

The theme of this year’s convocation lecture is Entrepreneurship; Agriculture and Youth Empowerment. The convocation lecture will be delivered by the Chairman, First Bank Plc, Mrs Ibukun Awosika, a renowned motivational speaker and management thought leader.

I was surprised getting car, 25 shoes on my birthday –Dorathy Bachor

The first runner-up of the television reality show, Big Brother Naija (Lockdown Edition), Dorathy Bachor, joined the long list of sleek car...
BBNaija: Nengi, TrikyTee appointed SSAs in Bayelsa

BBNAIJA Lockdown finalist, Nengi and TrikyTee have secured a political appointment with the Bayelsa state government. The Bayelsa State...
Constant Ridicule Of Youths Should Stop —Yemi Alade

Nigeria’s Afro pop singer and songwriter, Yemi Alade, has lamented the daily ridicule of Nigerian youths by security agents and government at...
