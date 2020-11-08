Adeboye to commission 448 Redeemer’s University Future Global Leaders

As Redeemer’s University holds its maiden virtual convocation on November 10, the General Overseer, Redeemed Christian Church of God and Visitor to the University, Pastor E.A. Adeboye, on Sunday, November 8 at 11:00 a.m. will be commissioning 448 future global leaders during impartation service for the graduands.

The three-day programme will be broadcast through the state-of-the-art media technology backed and powered the Redeemed Christian Church of God in 192 countries where its parishes are situated.

According to the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Anthony Akinlo, 448 students comprising both undergraduates and postgraduates will be awarded degrees. The set is christened: Daniel Generation.

He said the set had been raised as global leaders and change agents imbued with God-fearing attributes, adding that they are specially commissioned to set standards through a continuous commitment to excellence geared towards a transformative impact on society.

The theme of this year’s convocation lecture is Entrepreneurship; Agriculture and Youth Empowerment. The convocation lecture will be delivered by the Chairman, First Bank Plc, Mrs Ibukun Awosika, a renowned motivational speaker and management thought leader.