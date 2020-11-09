Monday, November 9, 2020

Africa News

ADF rebels kill more than a dozen people in DR Congo

More than a dozen people have been killed in two attacks near Beni in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo that were blamed...
Mikel Arteta on Arsenal defeat to Aston Villa: I take full responsibility

Mikel Arteta took full responsibility for Arsenal's 3-0 defeat at home to Aston Villa on Sunday, saying "we weren't a team".
Man City 1-1 Liverpool: Kevin De Bruyne misses penalty in gripping draw

Kevin De Bruyne put a first-half penalty wide as Manchester City failed to close the gap on Liverpool following a lively 1-1...
Cristiano Ronaldo scores but goes off injured as Lazio nick Juventus draw

Cristiano Ronaldo scored again but went off injured before Lazio snatched an injury-time 1-1 draw against Juventus. Ronaldo had...
More than a dozen people have been killed in two attacks near Beni in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo that were blamed on the Islamist ADF group, local sources said Sunday.

Late Saturday, an initial assault killed seven people, territorial administrator Donat Kibwana told an AFP correspondent, adding that “the attack took place at 11:00 pm and it was the ADF”, which originated in the 1990s as an Ugandan Muslim rebel group.

Kibwana said the toll was still provisional and that the attack occurred at a town called Kisima.

A second assault took place early Sunday near Oicha, which is in the same region as Beni, where the local authority and other sources said six people had died.

The ADF is one of more than 100 militias that plague the eastern provinces of the vast DR Congo.

The group has killed more than 640 civilians since the army launched a crackdown on it last November, according to an unofficial count.

The ADF has never claimed responsibility for attacks. But since April 2019, several of its assaults have been claimed by the so-called Islamic State’s Central Africa Province, which has sometimes made factual errors in its statements.

A total of 2,127 people have died in eastern DRC since President Felix Tshisekedi’s inauguration in January 2019, according an estimate in late October by experts at the Kivu Security Tracker (KST). 

That is more than during the 20 years his predecessor Joseph Kabila was in power, during which 1,553 civilians are believed to have been killed, the KST says.

Previous articleMikel Arteta on Arsenal defeat to Aston Villa: I take full responsibility
