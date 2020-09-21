Monday, September 21, 2020

AEPB mobile court fines 50 ladies, others for violating Covid-19 protocols

Abuja city gate
Abuja City Gate

The Abuja Environmental Protection Board (AEPB) Mobile Court has fined over 50 ladies one thousand naira each for not wearing face masks.
The Court also fined them two thousand naira each for violating Covid-19 curfew restriction and were given option of two weeks community service to FCT administration.
Handing down the fines to the violators, Magistrate Idayat Akanni, said the ladies were arrested by AEPB enforcement team in the early hours of Friday loitering in different streets in Wuse and Maitama areas of the Federal Capital Territory.

The Court also fined about 20 hawkers, artisans and road side mechanics two thousand and three thousand naira respectively and option of two weeks community service to FCT Administration. 
They were also arrested by AEPB Eenforcement team along Mabuchi, Kado roundabout in Abuja.

Speaking with newsmen after the court sitting at Old Parade Ground, Abuja, the Director of Abuja Environmental Protection Board (AEPB) Alhaji Baba Shehu Lawan, reminded residents of the FCT to always abide by Covid9 regulations put in place by the Presidential Task Force and the FCT administration.
Alhaji Lawan who said AEPB would not hesitate to sanction anyone violating Covid-19 protocols advised residents of the FCT to support the FCT administration in its fight against coronavirus in the territory.
On the hawkers, artisans and road side mechanics arrested in Kado, life camp roundabout by Conoil filling state, the AEPB Director said the move was part of efforts to ensure a clean, hygenic and environmental friendly capital city

According to him, it is also part of strategies towards restoring the Abuja master plan.
He said AEPB had in several occasions warned residents of the FCT to desist from street hawking and operating their business activities in illegal and unathorized places.
While reiterating the commitment of AEPB towards a clean Abuja, Alhaji Lawan called for the support of all stakeholders in the activities of the Board.

