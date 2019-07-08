Residents of Lokogoma district who were negatively impacted by the

constant flooding incidents have welcomed the planned removal of

structures constricting the waterways by development control department

as the only way to stop the deadly flooding from taking lives and

destroying property in the area.



The residents made their position known over the weekend during a

tripartite meeting between Fcta officials from the relevant departments,

various estate developers in the district and off-takers (owners of the

buildings).



Director of the department of development control, Tpl mukhtar Galadima

who led the Fcta team for the interface with the residents prior to

expiration of the two-week vacation ultimatum earlier handed them,

expressed delight that the affected residents were willing to comply.



After a tour of the affected areas, Galadima stated that all was set for

the planned removal of all offending structures in the coming week.



He said: “we are here because we promised to go along with the residents & associations. The whole objective is to save lives and properties and we don’t pray for future occurrence of these unfortunate incidents. That’s why we are here this morning discussing

with the residents & associations.



“we moved from estate to estate and where we have constriction of the

stream corridor, those structures identified, are going to be captured

and as earlier indicated we are coming back next week for proper

implementation of that (removal)decision.



Reminding them of how far to move away from the waterways, Galadima

said: “this corridor of 20 meters either side of the river is not just

out of the blues. It’s based on standards. At the end of the day, when

this district is fully serviced, you will see this corridor being laid

with cables, pipes for the conveyance of sewer lines, water amongst other

things.



“so, it’s not just that somebody just woke up and said it must be

20/20. It’s based on engineering standards.”



Ayodele Awosika, president of Pengassan estate 1 which is one of the

flood-affected estates said it the planned action by the Fcta was a

a welcome development, adding that “residents of the estate have been

facing severe incidents of flooding due to the constriction of the river

channel.”



According to him, “the level of water within the estate is unusually

very high due to the diversion of the natural course of water flow,

which makes it difficult for most residents within the estate to leave

their houses and go to work whenever it rains.”



another resident and vice chairman, Lokogoma residents & association,

Dauda kya also expressed happiness with the planned removal of houses

built on the waterways.



Dauda who noted that the buildings should not have been allowed to be

erected in the first place, said they were glad that the government has

now come in to clear those structures.



“We have longed for this. That’s what necessitated all our agitations and various discussions with the government. We are happy with this

development,” he said.



Another off-taker, Alhaji Habib Abdulaziz of Blue Millenium estate, also said: “We are very happy with the way the director of development control has been handling us. He has been carrying us along and he has agreed with us that this cannot be a one-sided solution. It has to be a

tripartite solution from the fcta, the off-takers and also from the developers. We are all here on the ground and we are making the rounds together.



“We are looking at the waterway, given our experiences as residents and

they are looking at it from a professional angle and merging all these

things together to see how we can redeem this problem once and for all

because it helps no one if it keeps happening. There are lots of things

that have gone down the drain, but then we are looking toward finding a

a permanent solution to this problem.”



it could be recalled that the directive for the interface was given

following the visit of the residents to the Fcta, where they were

received by the permanent secretary, Sir Chinyeaka Ohaa, who informed

them that the planned removal of illegal structures in Lokogoma will

certainly, go ahead at the expiration of the two-week notice earlier

given in order to save lives and property.



