After all, the members are not there for the looks but dating and the offer is fabulous

FabGuys is a dating website for gay men as well as bisexuals who are looking for partners either for relationships or hookups. The site was created back in 2005 and it is a fast-growing platform featuring thousands of members. The FabGuys website www.hookupdate.net/cs/fabswingers-recenze was created by Fab Swingers and just like the name says, it is a community space for swinger couples who are searching for other couples to have fun with. Anyhow, their Fab Guys community space has recently gained high popularity and its community is increasing quite a bit. The website may not have the best looks. It is actually quite simple-looking which is not that distracting as it is quite easy to maneuver through the website thanks to its user-friendly interface. Just like the Fab Guys say the site is ‘fun, free, and fabulous for gay guys’.

There are also quick links on the sites if you want to see who’s new to the community like new gay guys, new gay couples, as well as who is currently online or active on chat

Fab Guys is completely free to use as well as free to register. The platform is supported by using small ads which is why the members don’t have to pay anything in order to use the website. To become a Fabguy member and explore the website and its options, you have to register an account. The registering is quite a simple and quick process. Let’s see how it all works.

First of all, when you visit their website you will easily spot the ‘sign in’ button on the Fabguys homepage. Just click on the button to start the process of creating your profile. The first step is entering some of your details such as your username (which should not be your real name), your e-mail address, date of birth, and finally your password as well as stating whether you’re a man, a male couple or TC/TV. After that, the next step is adding some more info for your own profile. The details include stating what you are looking for; either single males, male couples, TC/TV or all. The next section includes some more details for your profile such as sexuality (bisexual, etc.), body type, role; you can even enter the description, that is, the size of your male part if you wish so. Anyhow, the member also needs to enter the first part of their postcode and town which will not be displayed on their profiles but will be used for matching with people in your area.

The registration process is finished with entering a few more details, short bio for your profile, and a list of interests. But most importantly, in order to protect their community from scammers, the website will ask for photo verification. This means that you will have to take a photo of yourself (it doesn’t have to feature your face, just the body to prove you’re male) holding a paper with your username. The photo will not be displayed anywhere on the website or your profile as it is used for verification purposes only. Now that you’ve finished all the steps of registering, it’s time to start the fun and search for new partners.

Although the website is free to use and there are no costs. If you want to unlock some extra options, you will have to pay less than ?5 a month. The extras unlocked with becoming a site supporter include extra webcam options or being able to see who has viewed your profile.

How to Use Fab Guys?

This is pretty easy as the options on the website are neatly arranged so everything is right there. First of all, you can view all the guys’ profiles and see what’s there for you. If you want to filter out the members according to the location, just set the country you are from, set the town, and start scrolling through the profiles. Speaking of countries, for now, FabGuys is available for guys from the UK, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and Ireland. This is quite convenient for when you’re traveling and want to meet new people. Let’s say you’re coming from Australia and visiting the UK. You can easily filter out the UK members from, let’s say, London and see who’s up for some fun. The website is compatible with PCs, laptops, as well as smartphones which makes it a lot easier to use on the go. Like we said is pretty easy to use and once you open the account, you’ll start getting a hang of it pretty quick.