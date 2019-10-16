Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have again abducted three children and killed two persons at Yebu village in Kwali Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

This is the third incidents of abduction in the FCT in the last two weeks.

A resident of the community, Ayuba Danlami, said the incident occurred in the early hours of Tuesday, when the armed men invaded the community in their large number.

He said the kidnappers went away with three children from the same family and killed two men who attempted to alert the neighbours.

Danlami said, “Their gunshots rent the air, we were so scared. Two persons were shot dead when they attempted to escape through the back door to alert the neighbours.”

The council Chairman, Mr Danladi Chiya, confirmed the incident, adding that one of the deceased was an All Progressives Congress member in the community.

He stated, “One of my APC supporters was killed by the gunmen. And I want to call on security agents to intensify effort to fish out those behind the attack at Yebu village.”

The FCT police spokesman, DSP Anjuguri Manza, could not be reached for comment as calls to his phone rang out.

Hoodlums had last week released eight out of the 10 persons abducted in Pegi in Kuje Area Council after collecting over N5m ransom.

A man and his two children were also kidnapped, while a vigilante member was killed at Dafara village, few kilometres from Pegi.

The police said they were working to rescue the victims.