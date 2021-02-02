Tuesday, February 2, 2021

info@theabujatimes.com

Business

AGPC, banks sign $260m agreement for gas processing plant

Must read

Trending

Abuja court shuts down Wuse Market, others over covid-19 violation

theabujatimes
An Abuja Mobile court, yesterday, shut down the popular Wuse Market, the UTC and the Murg shopping malls for violating the presidential...
Read more
Trending

Abuja varsity students protest hike in tuition fee, others

theabujatimes
Students of the University of Abuja (UniAbuja), on Monday, took to the streets of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in a protest...
Read more
Trending

‘Why FG is Moving DPR Headquarters to Abuja’

theabujatimes
The Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), Mr Sarki Auwalu, has said that the federal government...
Read more
Trending

Worsening corruption Index and Abuja’s ‘forgotten’ seized properties

theabujatimes
Nigerians, in the course of last week, woke up to another damning report by the international corruption watchdog, Transparency International, in its...
Read more
theabujatimes

An indigenous gas processing firm, ANOH Gas Processing Company Limited (AGPC), has raised $260 million from a consortium of seven banks to complete the AGPC Gas Processing Plant.

ANOH Gas Processing Company Limited was established by the Nigerian Gas Company (NGC) and Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc (Seplat) on a 50-50 ownership.

The consortium of banks included United Bank for Africa Plc, Zenith Bank Plc, Stanbic IBTC Bank Plc, FirstRand Bank Limited and RMB Nigeria Limited, Mauritius Commercial Bank Limited, Union Bank of Nigeria Plc and FCMB Capital Markets Limited.

The financing call-up was more than 50 per cent oversubscribed.

The 300MMscfd capacity project is located on OML 53 in Imo State.

AGPC’s shareholders, the NGC and Seplat have each provided $210 million in equity funding.

The $260 million financing allows for an additional $60 million accordion at the time of completion to fund an equity rebalancing payment at that time, if appropriate.

Speaking before the signing of the agreement yesterday at the Transcorp Hilton, Abuja, Managing Director, ANOH Gas Processing Company Limited (AGPC), Okechukwu Mba, said when  operational, the gas processing plant could fuel the generation of about 1.2GW electricity, thereby helping Nigeria reduce its dependence on small-scale diesel generators and transit to cleaner, less expensive fuels, such as natural gas for power generation.

Previous articleMultiChoice rules out pay-as-go subscription option
Next articleBuhari’s aide says Nigerians at fault for damning new corruption report, not President
- Advertisement -

More articles

Business

MultiChoice rules out pay-as-go subscription option

theabujatimes
MultiChoice Nigeria has ruled out the possibility of implementing pay-as-go in the pay television industry in the country. It...
Read more
Business

Zenith named Nigeria’s most valuable banking brand

theabujatimes
Zenith Bank Plc has again emerged as the Most Valuable Banking Brand in Nigeria in the Banker Magazine Top 500 Banking Brands...
Read more
Business

Foreign portfolio investments drop to four-year low at N729.2b

theabujatimes
Foreign portfolio investments (FPIs) in Nigeria dropped to a four-year low at N729.20 billion in 2020 as foreign investors’ appetite for Nigerian...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest article

Trending

Abuja court shuts down Wuse Market, others over covid-19 violation

theabujatimes
An Abuja Mobile court, yesterday, shut down the popular Wuse Market, the UTC and the Murg shopping malls for violating the presidential...
Read more
Trending

Abuja varsity students protest hike in tuition fee, others

theabujatimes
Students of the University of Abuja (UniAbuja), on Monday, took to the streets of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in a protest...
Read more
Trending

‘Why FG is Moving DPR Headquarters to Abuja’

theabujatimes
The Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), Mr Sarki Auwalu, has said that the federal government...
Read more
Trending

Worsening corruption Index and Abuja’s ‘forgotten’ seized properties

theabujatimes
Nigerians, in the course of last week, woke up to another damning report by the international corruption watchdog, Transparency International, in its...
Read more
Sports

Minamino leaves Liverpool for loan move to Southampton

theabujatimes
The Japan international has struggled to make an impact at Anfield since joining last yearTakumi Minamino has completed a temporary move away...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2020 - Zebra Media Company
MORE STORIES

Uber lost $1.8B in 2Q as riders stayed home

Nigeria to host World Summit for single market in Africa in...

Boosting international trade, commerce through dry port

Nigeria sustains ‘hunt without barriers’ in new tax drive