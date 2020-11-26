Thursday, November 26, 2020

Agriculture: AfDB to invest $25 billion in Nigeria, Senegal, 3 others

Gandujje, Gambari, Julius Berger, ministers meet in Kaduna over Abuja-Kano road

Concerned about the pace of work on the Abuja-Kano road, Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State has sued  for peace from...
Chine Chimamanda Udodi becomes overall best female in CSN held in Abuja

In the Chemistry Competition organized by Chemical Society of Nigeria CSN, Chine Chimamanda Udodi, a Senior Secondary Two of Bishop Otubelu Juniorate...
Maina paid $1.4m for Abuja mansion, pocketed N146m DTA – EFCC witnesses

Prosecution witnesses testified against Abdulrasheed Maina, former chairman, Pension Reform Task Team (PRTT) before Justice Okon Abang of the Federal High Court,...
MTV Africa Music Awards (MAMA) returns!

MTV Africa and MTV Base announced the return of the continental flagship award show in 2021. The Iconic MTV...
The African Development Bank Group (AfDB) is set to invest $25 billion to develop agriculture in Nigeria, Senegal, Mali, Gabon and Sudan.

This was disclosed by Akinwumi Adesina, AfDB’s president in a statement issued and seen by Nairametrics on Wednesday.

According to him, the fund would be shared among Senegal, Gabon, Mali, Sudan and Nigeria.

Adesina explained that the fund would help Nigeria transform from a net fertilizer importing country to a fertilizer exporting nation.

He said, “In Nigeria, the Bank is supporting Indorama Eleme Fertilizers and Chemicals with $210 million for the construction and operation of two urea fertilizer plants, with capacity of 2.8 million tons per annum.

“The Bank provided $300 million corporate loan to Dangote Industries, for the establishment of a crude oil refinery and a urea fertilizer plant with 2.8 million tons per year capacity.”

The AfDB boss added that the millionaires and billionaires of Africa will come from agriculture, with the size of the food and agriculture market estimated at over $1 trillion by 2030.

He emphasized the importance of the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), adding that countries in Africa must use the market effectively by producing more food through agro-industrialization that supports smallholder farmers and the private sector.

“With the large number of youth are moving into Agriculture, AfDB has provided $406 million to support 23,000 young agripreneurs in 14 countries, as well as $120,000 cash prize awards for agricultural start-ups,” he added.

