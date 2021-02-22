Monday, February 22, 2021

Air Force Plane Crash: 'Plane in Abuja to refuel'

theabujatimes

Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha said the plane was on its way to the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport to refuel.

He spoke on Sunday during a meeting between the government and the leadership of organised labour at the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa.

He said: “Let me start by expressing the deepest condolences of the Federal Government to the families of the Air Force officers that lost their lives this afternoon in plane crash at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport.

“The team, I understand from the information available, was part of the team conducting exercise in Niger State which came in to refuel and go back to continue the exercise but unfortunately crashed as they were approaching landing.”

“Our sympathies go out there to the Nigeria Air Force and its leadership and their families and to the people of Nigeria.”

