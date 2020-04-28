In this piece, ANTHONY AWUNOR examines the recently installed CAT III Instrument Landing System in Abuja and Lagos airports by the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) and how these equipment would impact on the safety of air travel in Nigeria.

Recently, the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) installed CAT III Instrument Landing System (ILS)in Abuja and Lagos airports.

Being the very first of its kind in Nigeria and in West Africa, NAMA took it upon itself to train its engineers on the new ILS. As at today, a number of NAMA Engineers have received not only factory training but were also trained during the installation by the manufacturer’s engineer.

Speaking to LEADERSHIP, a top management staff of NAMA, in appreciation of the innovations made so far by the management, as regard to the new equipment, said “We are proud to say that NAMA engineers have been maintaining the CAT III ILS since installation and are highly dedicated to duty, very capable and qualified to continue to maintain the equipment”.

Meanwhile, the journey had not been so easy. LEADERSHIP gathered that the agency successfully installed Category III ILS/DME in Abuja Airport and in one of the two runways in Lagos Airport; specifically, on Runway 18 right (RWY 18R) in November last year in furtherance of its commitment to improving Communication, Navigation and Surveillance (CNS) equipment in Nigeria’s airspace.

In compliance with the regulations, the Agency scheduled to calibrate all navigational aids that were due for calibration nationwide in November, 2019 which also includes flight commissioning of newly installed CAT III ILS/DME in Abuja and Lagos.

According to NAMA, ‘’unfortunately,

the exercise could not start until January, 2020, due to some logistics issues’’.

Explaining the processes involved, the agency stated that “at the kick-off of the exercise, flight commissioning of ILS/DME CAT III on RWY 18R and Routine calibration of ILS/DME CAT II on RWY 18L became a top priority. At the first attempt to carryout calibration on the two runways in Lagos airport, the calibration aircraft encountered a peculiar problem.

There was a strong interference on the receive signal from the Global Position Satellite (GPS) needed by the calibration aircraft to accurately measure the decision height and other parameters to guide landing aircraft when using any of the ILS facilities. Due to this rogue interference signal, the aircraft could not flight calibrate the ILS systems on both Runway 18R (ILS/DME CAT III) and Runway 18L (ILS/DME CAT II). No certificate was issued (pass or fail) for the ILS on RWY 18R or that on RWY 18L. It is important to note that the ILS on both runways were supplied and installed by different manufacturers so the issue was not peculiar to a particular type”.

“At this stage, the Agency wrote to the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) for assistance to locate and eliminate the interference on the GPS signal around Lagos Airport. Federal Ministry of Aviation and NCAA were promptly informed of this development. NCC responded to our request immediately and acknowledged detection of rogue interference signal on the GPS frequency band but could not isolate the offensive frequency after several days of trial.

While this was going on, the calibration aircraft successfully flight commissioned the ILS/DME CAT III in Abuja installed by Selex and issued the relevant calibration certificate (copy available with NCAA), the ILS was immediately put into service and is still operating safely till date”, NAMA stated.

“Thankfully, the NCC succeeded in isolating and eliminating the interference on the GPS receive signal in Lagos airport during their second mission. The ILS/DME CAT III on RWY 18R was then successfully flight commissioned and the ILS/DME CAT II on RWY 18L was flight calibrated (routine) as well and the required certificates issued separately for the two equipment (copies are available with NCAA as well). The CAT III ILS/DME installed in Lagos has since been successfully flight commissioned (calibrated) on the 21st of February 2020 as required by International regulation and have remained in use for flight operations since then without any recorded complaint on its accuracy by users”.

Reacting to a recent media report, the agency objected to the claim in the said report, that system failure was behind the recent diversion of flights from Lagos to neighbouring countries by foreign airlines during bad weather.

In an official statement signed by the NAMA’s managing director/chief executive, Capt. Fola Akinkuotu, the agency pointed out that, approving, modifying or denying a request is entirely at the discretion of the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP).

In the document with reference number: NAMA/MD/EXB/064/2004/07A dated 7th April, 2020, NAMA clarified the true position of the CAT III ILS/DME equipment installed in Abuja and Lagos,stating that “we would however like to set the records straight on the Instrument Landing Systems (ILS) CAT III that were installed in Lagos and Abuja late 2019 by NAMA.

The aviation industry is a highly regulated sector with International Standards and Regulations guiding installation and operation of all categories of equipment including ILS and other navigational aids. Compliance to these standards and rules cannot be doctored as insinuated in the publication, because the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) conducts annual audits on all safety related facilities of member states and receives detailed updates from Civil Aviation Authorities; in this case the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), at regular intervals”.

“Unfortunately, the writer of the article under reference did not quote from any of these credible channels or even from airline operators to buttress his claim that a navigational aid failed calibration neither did he contact NAMA to provide its own side of the story as required by journalism ethics and standards. Hence, the frivolous quote from a faceless ‘insider source’ can therefore not be a truthful reflection of correct status of the CAT III ILS/DME equipment installed in Abuja and Lagos airports”, the statement added.

Source: LEADERSHIP