Tuesday, November 3, 2020

Aisha Buhari To Establish Cancer Centers in Abuja, Six Geo Political Zone

Leeds United 1-4 Leicester City: Jamie Vardy inspires Foxes to go second with Elland Road win

Jamie Vardy inspired Leicester City to a comprehensive 4-1 victory at Leeds United on Monday Night Football to move the Foxes up...
The first lady of Nigeria, Mrs. Aisha Buhari has said her office has put all it takes together to establish state of the art cancer centers in Abuja and all the six geo political zones in Nigeria.

Mrs. Buhari, who was represented by the Senior Special Assistant to the president on administration, office of the first lady, Dr Hajo Sanni, stated this in Abuja over the weekend during the flag off of breast/cervical screening center as part of activities to mark year 2020 cancer awareness month organized by the National Centre for Women Development (NCWD).

Mrs Buhari said she has carried out a number of outreach activities, screening exercise in hard to reach areas, to detect and to help women to have access to such facility as screening of cancer and most cases make referrals of where they can get treatment for those that have been detected to have cancer.

“The office of the first lady of Nigeria is going to establish a state of the art cancer centre in Abuja. Already we have the facilities, the structures in Kano and some other places possibly in the six geo political zones. That will increase not only awareness about cancer but accessibility of facilities for women especially our rural women to be able to have the opportunity to be screened” the first lady added.

In her address, Director General of NCWD, Bar. Mary Ekpere-Eta said this year’s theme “I am and I will” is a call for personal commitment which represents the power of actions taken now to reduce the growing impact of cancer and other malignant diseases.

She said the NCWD clinic is now open 24 hours to provide women with services ranging from pap smear to mammogram, breast ultrasound and the administration of HPV vaccines.

Previous articleAbuja chief Imam, Abduljalil is dead, Buhari reacts
Next articleLeeds United 1-4 Leicester City: Jamie Vardy inspires Foxes to go second with Elland Road win
