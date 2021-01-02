Aisha Buhari welcomes Nigeria’s ‘first baby’ of 2021

The baby recognised as Nigeria’s first baby of the year 2021 and of the new decade was born in Abuja

A statement Friday by Aliyu Abdullahi, the spokesperson to First Lady Aisha Buhari, said baby Aliyu was born at exactly 12 a.m. on January 1 at the Karu primary healthcare centre.

Read the full statement by Mr Abdullahi below.

Aisha Buhari welcomes the first baby of the year (2021)

First Lady Aisha Muhammadu Buhari represented by Mairo Al-Makura, the Special Assistant to the President on African First Ladies Peace Mission was at Karu Primary Health Care Centre where the first baby of the new decade and year 2021 was delivered. The First Baby of the New Year, Baby Aliyu arrived at exactly 12. 00 am on January 1st, 2021 to the family of Mr & Mrs. Adamu Abubakar, indigenes of Biu, Borno State, and residents of the FCT.

Mrs Buhari welcomed Aliyu and all the other children born on new year’s day in FCT with baby gifts including post-natal care products, other nutritional supplies, and cash presents.

Mrs Buhari also advocated for child spacing as a means of improving the health and well-being of mothers and their newborn babies.

“As a mother and grandmother, I want to use this opportunity to rejoice with you and to also advise you on exclusive breastfeeding, the importance of ensuring that nutrition food content for babies is always made available as prerequisites for healthy growth, and timely vaccination of the babies,” said Mrs Buhari.

The parents of the baby of the year were very happy and expressed their gratitude to the First Lady for the visit and the kind gesture.