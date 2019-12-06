Wife of Nigeria’s president; Aisha Buhari has said ‘bad people’ took over the country from her husband President Muhammadu Buhari.

“I think that we should not allow people that are nothing to override the innocent,” Aisha said in a phone-in interview on Television Continental (TVC)’s ‘Journalists Hangout’ program on Thursday.

“I don’t know why people that are supposed to be in charge should remain mute while bad people take over the country from us. It is impossible and totally unacceptable.”

Aisha’s latest comment that the country’s leadership was taken from her husband is the second within a year.

In December 2018, Aisha told Voice of America in an interview that two powerful people hijacked the country’s government from her husband who is the elected president.

She said her husband would have achieved a lot more than it had in three years if not “for two people in government who will never allow things to move fast.”

“I am disappointed in men who rather than fight these two men will go to them in the night begging for a favour,” she said.

But in a rebuttal, Buhari said his wife Aisha Buhari’s allegation that his government has been hijacked was baseless and described it as “her business.”

“That’s her business,” Buhari said during an interview with the Hausa service of Voice of America.

Buhari insisted there was no cabal running his government and asked his critics to name one decision taken by the cabal.

“What they are saying is different from what is happening,” Buhari said. “They should come out and say those things they feel was staged managed by the cabal.”

Aisha did not mention names of any of the ‘bad people’ that took over the country from Buhari.

“They are now taking to social media to bring down the government itself,” Aisha said.

She accused them of spreading fake news of Buhari’s rumoured death and his supposed decision to take another wife.

“I didn’t take it seriously because even my husband didn’t know what was happening. Both of us didn’t know what was happening, they just decided to bombard social media with it.”



