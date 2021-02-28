Sunday, February 28, 2021

info@theabujatimes.com

Business

Ajaokuta steel plant resuscitation stalled by COVID-19

Must read

Trending

Pandemonium in Abuja as FCTA demolishes drinking joints, others

theabujatimes
There was confusion and anxiety in Abuja on Friday as the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) Ministerial Task Team on Enforcement of...
Read more
Trending

FCT Minister, Bello flags off ministerial action against traffic violations in Abuja

theabujatimes
The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello, has flagged-off a ministerial action against traffic violation in the FCT,...
Read more
Trending

Rotary preaches peaceful coexistence in Abuja

theabujatimes
The Rotary Club of Abuja, District 9125, has advised residents of Piwoyi, a community in the FCT, on the need to live...
Read more
Trending

Scarcity: Fuel Queues Return In Abuja

theabujatimes
Queues on Saturday surfaced at some petrol filling stations in Abuja and its environs as marketers refused to load from depots due...
Read more
theabujatimes

A planned resuscitation of the Ajaokuta Steel Plant has been stalled by the coronavirus pandemic, according to the Minister of Mines and Steel Development.

The building of the plant commenced in 1979, when President Shehu Shagari and his Russian counterpart, President Leonid Brezhnev signed a deal to build the plant.

The plant was conceived to be the largest of its type in Africa and it was expected to be the spring board for Nigeria’s technological advancement.

However, the building of the plant has been characterized by tales of woe and failed hopes.

Mr Olamilekan Adegbite, Minister of Mines and Steel lamented that plans by the Federal Government to resuscitate the plant had been stalled by the outbreak of COVID-19.

He told the NAN Forum that government had envisaged to get the plant running by 2022.

He said the outbreak of the disease had delayed an agreement reached with the Russian government to commence work on the plant in the first quarter of last year.

The minister noted that the plant, which he described as an “unfortunate baby ” was close to completion, with all installed machinery still functional when the pandemic set in.

He, however, lauded the company’s workers for keeping the plant running and ensuring that the machinery was not vandalised, in spite of the plant not being operational.

“Ajaokuta Steel Plant was well conceived and the execution went on according to plan until 1984, when it was derailed.

“Essentially, the inputs that would go into the plant, apart from iron ore, were overlooked when the plant was being built.

“It is about 95 per cent completed and all the machinery are still functional. I commend the staff for ensuring that the machinery was not vandalised.

“At the Russian-African Summit in 2019, President Muhammadu Buhari approached the Russian government and specifically asked for help on the Ajaokuta Steel Plant.

“President Putin acceded to the request and the plan was for them to start work on March 2020 and conclude by the third quarter of 2022.

“The Russians had already constituted a 60-man team to begin a technical audit of the plant before the outbreak of COVID-19.”

The minister assured that the plant, when operational, would contribute to government’s economic diversification, job creation and poverty reduction.

He said that several foreign and local investors had expressed interest to invest in the plant.

Adegbite named Afreximbank, Stronghold Global Financial, Inova Capital AG and Repom Company Nigeria Ltd. as investors that had indicated interest in the plant.

“Everybody sees the potential of Ajaokuta Steel Plant. We have about five sources of funding and we are `spoilt’ for choice.

“We also have a proposal for public private partnership arrangement and any preferred choice will be beneficial to Nigeria and Nigerians.

“When completed the plant will provide 10,000 direct engineering jobs, with thousands of other supporting jobs.

“It will boost government’s economic diversification and poverty reduction plan.”

Previous articleOgun Deputy Speaker coordinated thugs who attacked politicians’ homes – Police
Next articleAregbesola Insists He Didn’t Collect Salaries As Osun Gov
- Advertisement -

More articles

Business

Nigeria to become gold exporter in June

theabujatimes
The Nigerian-Canadian company, mining gold in Nigeria’s Osun State is to start exporting the precious metal in June this year.
Read more
Business

Rising crude oil price good for our economy- Minister

theabujatimes
Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed, said the rising price of crude oil is a good omen for...
Read more
Business

Dead refineries cost Nigeria N10.7trn in 10 years —Oil Marketers

theabujatimes
Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria has revealed that over N10.7 trillion was expended on fuel subsidy in the last 10 years.
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest article

Trending

Pandemonium in Abuja as FCTA demolishes drinking joints, others

theabujatimes
There was confusion and anxiety in Abuja on Friday as the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) Ministerial Task Team on Enforcement of...
Read more
Trending

FCT Minister, Bello flags off ministerial action against traffic violations in Abuja

theabujatimes
The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello, has flagged-off a ministerial action against traffic violation in the FCT,...
Read more
Trending

Rotary preaches peaceful coexistence in Abuja

theabujatimes
The Rotary Club of Abuja, District 9125, has advised residents of Piwoyi, a community in the FCT, on the need to live...
Read more
Trending

Scarcity: Fuel Queues Return In Abuja

theabujatimes
Queues on Saturday surfaced at some petrol filling stations in Abuja and its environs as marketers refused to load from depots due...
Read more
COVID-19

Nigeria to receive four million doses of Covid-19 vaccines on Tuesday

theabujatimes
Barring unforeseen circumstances, Nigeria will on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 take delivery of four million doses of covid-19 vaccines from the COVAX...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2020 - Zebra Media Company
MORE STORIES

Banks implement new CBN guidelines on debt recovery

Unilever Nigeria loses N519m in H1

How Titan Trust Bank raked N500m profit in first three months

Billionaires list: Dangote loses $900m in 24 hours