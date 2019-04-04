A celebration of children’s literacy and the joy of reading, the Akada Book Festival is thrilled to welcome some of Nigeria’s most renowned children’s book authors, illustrators and storytellers to its first ever book festival.

Clever Clogs Books announces the Akada Children’s Book Festival (ACBF), happening on the Saturday, 27th of April.

The festival which is set to be a fun literacy initiative will be hosted on the British Council premises in Ikoyi, Lagos. Clever Clogs Books is responsible for the popular children’s picture books ‘Diary of a Toddler’, Kobold the Antelope; Tobi Visits the Conservatory and the soon-to-be-launched ‘Why You Do You Wash Your Hands?’

Akada Children’s Book Festival (ACBF) is targeted at children, parents, teachers; children’s book authors and illustrators. The aim of the ACBF is to spark and sustain a healthy literary lifestyle from childhood and encourage literary creativity in Nigeria.

In making a cognizant effort to the lives of our future leaders, the highly anticipated festival will be of great significance to the children, their guardians, teachers and caregivers, thus, acting as a stepping stone towards an intellectually sound society. One of the highpoints of the Festival will be the official launch and public reading of the book ‘Why You Do You Wash Your Hands?’ authored by Olubunmi Aboderin Talabi. ‘Why You Do You Wash Your Hands?’ is a creative and engaging children’s picture book that encourages simple yet effective hygiene tips. The book will be published in a combo set of four languages: English; Yoruba; Hausa and Igbo, so as to promote indigenous language usage in children’s literature. It is also the first Nigerian children’s picture book to contain stickers in four languages.

On its first edition, the Akada Book Festival is set to be a day-long fun family events that encourages a love of books and makes reading attractive.



The name “Akada” is the Yoruba translation for a “lover of literacy and books” hence the festival is expected to get children excited about literature, literacy and creativity while giving them ample tools to create bright futures and to live their dreams through the power of reading and writing.

About Clever Clog Books:

The goal of Clever Clogs books is to encourage a perfect story time and bonding session between parents and children, as well as assist their cognitive development. Clever Clogs books are available for purchase at Patabah Bookstore, Surulere, Lagos; Glendora, Ikeja City Mall; Lase Bookstore, Ilupeju; Reading Corner, Ikoyi; Booksplus, Ikoyi; Quintessence, Ikoyi; and Terra Kulture V.I.

About Olubunmi Aboderin Talabi:

Mrs Olubunmi Aboderin Talabi, is an author, publisher of children’s books and the convener of the Akada Children’s Book Festival.



