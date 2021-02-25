Thursday, February 25, 2021

Akeredolu, new deputy sworn in for second term

Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has said that his policy drive for the next four years will consolidate on achievements recorded across all sectors during his first term in office despite the global economic crunch of COVID-19.

Akeredolu gave the promise in his second term inauguration speech at the International Centre for Culture and Events (The Dome) in Akure, yesterday, after he was sworn in, alongside his deputy, Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

The event, which was planned to be low-key, became a mega celebration, as members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), family, friends and supporters of the governor and his deputy thronged the venue.

The governor, who christened his speech “On the path to redemption,” recalled that he assumed office four years ago with the resolve to confront all challenges headlong, listing his achievements in education, agriculture, industrialisation and infrastructural development, among others.

He, however, lamented that the COVID-19 pandemic, with its negative effect on the global economy, slowed down his pace to achieve all visions for the state.

The 1,800 capacity hall was overstretched by guests who were initially pegged at 500 in number as they did everything humanly possible to beat all the security details and surveillance put in place to check crowd surge.

It was a colourful celebration as many interest groups, leaders and political affiliates mobilised en-masse to the venue, while the popular Emerald Choir gave a wonderful rendition to regale the audience.

The COVID-19 task force officials were stationed at strategic places to ensure strict compliance with the protocols and guidelines.Akeredolu and his deputy were sworn into office by the state’s Chief Judge, Justice Oluwatoyin Akeredolu, at exactly 11:49 a.m. while the duo left the hall for the parade guard salute.

Meanwhile, as part of activities planned for the second term inauguration, the Kegites Club International, which the governor is a patron, has planned to hold a world gyration to celebrate the governor at The Dome by 7:00 p.m. today.

Previous articleOando’s share price up by 10%
Next articleFCT Suspends Traditional Ruler For Allegedly Aiding Kidnappers
