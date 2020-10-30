Friday, October 30, 2020

info@theabujatimes.com

Akwa Ibom, Benue have highest number of HIV positive persons, says NACA

Youth ministry to commence digital skills training for 500,000 Youth in zones

The Ministry of Youth and Sports Development is set to scale up its digital skills training to cover 500,000 youth across the...
Chukwueze stars, Kwabena scores as Villarreal secure victory over Qarabag

The Nigeria and the Ghana internationals delivered impressive displays for their respective clubs at Stadion Rajko Mitic Samuel Chukwueze...
Jose Mourinho rips into Spurs flops after Antwerp defeat: 'My future choices will be easy'

Jose Mourinho ripped into his Tottenham fringe players for not taking their chance in Antwerp, saying he now has "easy choices" when...
Abuja shuts three isolation centres as COVID-19 infections drops

The Federal Capital Territory Administration has shut down three isolation centres amid a drop in the number of hospitalised COVID-19 patients in...
LATEST quarterly factsheet of the National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA) has revealed that that two states – Akwa Ibom and Benue – have the highest number of HIV positive persons in the country.

According to the report, 48 out of every 1,000 persons selected at random in the states are likely to test positive for HIV, which is higher than the national average – 13 in every 1,000 persons.

This brings the HIV prevalence rate in Nigeria to 1.3 per cent, according to the 2018 Nigeria HIV/AIDS Indicator and Impact Survey (NAIIS).

Other states, like Taraba, Anambra and Abia, have the next highest HIV prevalence rate of 2.6, 2.2, and 2.0 per cent.

The report shows that states in the North have the lowest HIV prevalence rate.

Speaking with The Nation on the trends of HIV prevalence across Nigeria, NACA Director-General Dr. Gambo Aliyu said: “This is largely first because of behaviour.

Health Workers to Begin Indefinite Strike Soon – Labour Union

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), on Thursday, called on the federal government to avert a looming indefinite strike which Joint Health Sector...
Don't eat looted food items, you may die – NAFDAC warns Kaduna residents

The National Agency for Food & Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has updated the Kaduna State Government about the food items looted.
Buhari reappoints Shuaib CEO of NPHCDA

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the renewal of the appointment of Dr. Faisal Shuaib as Executive Director/CEO of the National Primary Health...
Youth ministry to commence digital skills training for 500,000 Youth in zones

The Ministry of Youth and Sports Development is set to scale up its digital skills training to cover 500,000 youth across the...
Chukwueze stars, Kwabena scores as Villarreal secure victory over Qarabag

The Nigeria and the Ghana internationals delivered impressive displays for their respective clubs at Stadion Rajko Mitic Samuel Chukwueze...
Jose Mourinho rips into Spurs flops after Antwerp defeat: 'My future choices will be easy'

Jose Mourinho ripped into his Tottenham fringe players for not taking their chance in Antwerp, saying he now has "easy choices" when...
Abuja shuts three isolation centres as COVID-19 infections drops

The Federal Capital Territory Administration has shut down three isolation centres amid a drop in the number of hospitalised COVID-19 patients in...
Relief as fuel queues disappear in FCT

Most filling stations in Abuja and neighbouring states resumed full operations on Thursday after receiving products, a development that cleared the queues...
